Receiving a great gift affects the way you respond to the giver—especially when you know the gift’s cost was very high. As a gleeful child on Christmas morning, you probably weren’t thinking about the cost of your presents. Sure, you were grateful for gifts under the tree, whether they were socks, candy, or toys. However, as you get older and realize your parents are Santa and that they sacrificed a lot to provide Christmas gifts for you, the level of respect and admiration for your parents rises. As a kid you appreciate what you receive, but your appreciation for your parents increases when you become an adult and understand how much your parents gave up for you to have a good Christmas.
Similarly, the Lord God wants you to have that kind of appreciation and admiration for the gift of salvation that you have received. God sacrificed a great deal in order for you to be saved. A high cost was paid for the greatest gift. And when you realize how much it cost the Lord to provide the salvation you enjoy, you’ll have a new level of reverence and admiration for the Lord. The apostle Peter tells us about the cost of our salvation in 1 Peter 1:18-19, “Knowing that you were ransomed from the futile ways inherited from your forefathers, not with perishable things such as silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, like that of a lamb without blemish or spot.”
Peter states that you were ransomed. This means that your freedom from slavery to sin was made possible by a payment. In the Greco-Roman world, prisoners of war could be ransomed—they could be set free from prison if someone paid for their freedom. So, a payment was made for your salvation, but it was not a monetary payment. Peter says you were not ransomed with “perishable things such as silver or gold.” God didn’t pay money for your salvation. He didn’t make a monetary payment because your salvation required a much higher price than all the silver and gold in the world. Further, if He had paid for your salvation with money, your salvation wouldn’t be settled and secure since money eventually wastes away.
Instead, you have been ransomed and saved by the blood of a person. The precious blood of Christ was shed on the cross for your forgiveness. His blood was the price paid for your salvation. God saved you at an immeasurable and infinite cost and your heart ought to brim with gratefulness and appreciation towards the Lord God for this eternal gift.
