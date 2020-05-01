Worry kills. Scientists and researchers all across the world unanimously agree that anxiety, worry, and distress can be deadly. A team of Australian researchers at Sydney’s Garvan Institute confirmed this notion many years ago. They discovered that in times of high stress and worry, the human body releases a reactionary hormone called neuropeptide (NPY), which tries to destroy the good cells in your immune system. Here is what they said: “During periods of stress, nerves release a lot of neuropeptide, and it gets into the bloodstream where it inhibits the cells in the immune system that look out for and destroy pathogens in the body.” This hormone infiltrates your body’s defense system against disease and weakens it. They continued, “That stress makes you sick is no longer a myth; it is a reality, and we need to take it seriously.” Without question, worry is lethal. And long before this was confirmed by modern science, the Lord Jesus said the same thing: “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?” (Matthew 6:27).
Jesus says you cannot make your life last any longer when you worry. This also means that you actually shorten your lifespan when you do. Worry subtracts from your life. It’s been said before that, “Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its strength.” Given the dangerous consequences of worry, it’s no wonder Jesus commands three times that you be free of worry (v. 25, 31, 34).
How do you know if you have the deadly sin of worry in your life? Worry exhibits many symptoms and here are a few of them to help you determine if it has plagued your life. (1) Worry has settled in when your cares and concerns are all you think about. Worry happens when unhealthy concerns occupy your mind as soon as you wake up and before you fall asleep. If every spare moment of the day is spent obsessing over uncertainties and the unknown, then worry has infiltrated the heart. (2) Worry has infected your life if you talk about your cares and concerns in every conversation you have. Now, venting is good and healthy. It is helpful to talk about your troubles with trusted people, but much is revealed by the words we speak. The mouth always points to the heart. (3) Worry has checked in when cares and concerns still dominate your mind, although you’ve done all you can do to resolve them. If you’ve done everything in your power to take care of a situation and it still possesses your thoughts, it is worry.
Worry is a serious sin that can do serious damage. If you find it present in your life, seek God’s grace and help in overcoming it and understand that it is detrimental to your physical and spiritual life.
