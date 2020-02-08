Is the devil defeated or not? Many places in the Bible convey that he is. Jesus came to “destroy the works of the devil” (1 John 3:8) and He utterly disarmed the powers of spiritual darkness, including the devil (Colossians 2:13-15).
One major purpose in His death was so that, “he might destroy the one who has the power of death, that is, the devil” (Hebrews 2:14). Moreover, as early as Genesis 3:15, God promised the coming of One who would crush the head of Satan. This was the God-man, Jesus, who undoubtedly crushed Satan by His glorious and triumphal resurrection.
However, other places in the Bible say we are still in conflict with the devil. Scripture is clear that a real spiritual war against Satan is taking place right now. Paul said we wrestle with Satan and the spiritual realm of darkness (Ephesians 6:10-12). The conflict is so severe that being dressed in spiritual armor is your only hope of survival (vv. 13-18). So, is the devil defeated or not?
To understand the answer, consider the historic game of chess. When playing chess, many times the outcome is decided by the first few moves. I remember learning this during the early days of playing against my experienced friend. The games lasted only minutes because he would obliterate me with only a few moves. He skillfully positioned his pieces and made all the decisive moves so that my defeat was guaranteed. The game was over although there were still pieces on the board.
And so it is with the defeat of the devil. Jesus’ death and resurrection was the decisive move that defeated the devil, although Satan is still on the board. Christ didn’t eradicate Satan when He rose from the grave, but that moment was game over for the devil. The war has been won and there is no hope of victory or recovery for Satan. Jesus really did defeat Satan. The Lord was victorious. But as long as the devil remains on the board, we have to keep fighting.
One day, he’ll be completely removed and catapulted into an eternity of torment, never to be released. John described it like this: “And the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever” (Rev. 20:10). Although the devil has brought many down, there’s a day coming when he will be fully and finally brought down.
