We have entered the season in which gifts are given and received. These gits are given and received with joy and appreciation. Of course, these material gifts are not the best or greatest gifts which we humans may receive. Who has given the greatest gifts to humankind? The Bible answers, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning” (James 1:17). Yes, God has given the greatest gifts. His Heavenly gifts are both good and perfect. The question for each of us is, “Have I accepted His gifts?” Gift giving is incomplete until one accepts the gift.
God has given us the gift of Jesus Christ. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). God’s gift of Jesus is a gift of the greatest love. In writing of God’s grace shown in Jesus Christ, Paul declared, “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:15). Jesus gave Himself as a sacrifice for the sins of the world. 1 Timothy 2:5-6 tells us, “For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus, who gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.” To accept Jesus as the Son of God is the starting point for obtaining the forgiveness of sins through His shed blood. As a believer, one who repents of sin, confesses faith in Christ and is baptized into Jesus’ death receives the forgiveness of sins and thus, the benefit of God’s gift of Jesus.
God has given the gift of His written Word inspired by the Holy Spirit. “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17). We would know nothing of the gift of Jesus, or the salvation provided through Him without this precious gift. God’s Word is truth (John 17:17). It is by knowing His truth that one may be made free from the bondage of sin (John 8:32). Paul addressed the elders from Ephesus in the words, “So now, brethren, I commend you to God and to the word of His grace, which is able to build you up and give you an inheritance among all those who are sanctified” (Acts 20:32).
Have you accepted the gift of salvation given through Jesus as revealed in His Word? Why would you reject it? http://greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
