Each and every Sunday, members of the churches of Christ gather together to worship God. An important part of our worship is partaking of the Lord’s Supper. What is the Lord’s Supper? It is a memorial designed by our God to remind us of the death of Jesus Christ who shed His precious blood to provide the forgiveness of sins. It consists of unleavened bread which represents the body of Jesus and the juice of the grape which represents His blood. 1 Corinthians 10:16 explains, “The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not the communion of the body of Christ?”
Jesus Himself instituted this memorial while He and His disciples were celebrating the Jewish Passover. “And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to the disciples and said, “Take, eat; this is My body.” Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. But I say to you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on until that day when I drink it new with you in My Father’s kingdom.” (Matthew 26:26-29). It is interesting to note that Jesus associated this memorial with “My Father’s kingdom.” For those who believe that the kingdom of Christ is yet to be established at some future date this is a problem. The church Jesus established in the first century partook of the Lord’s Supper (Acts 20:7; 1 Corinthians 11:23-29), proving the church and the kingdom to be the same divine institution.
There is a proper time, place, purpose, and attitude required to properly observe the Lord’s Supper. The time is each first day of the week, the day Jesus arose from the dead (Matthew 28:1ff; Acts 20:7). The place is in the assembly of the church (Acts 20:7; 1 Corinthians 11:20). The purpose is to remember the death of Jesus, commune with the Lord and one another and to proclaim His death until He comes again (Matthew 26:26-28; 1 Corinthians 10:16-17; 11:26-29). The attitude is in a “worthy manner.” “Therefore, whoever eats this bread or drinks this cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord” (1 Cor. 11:27).
Dear reader, are you observing the Lord’s Supper in the way prescribed in scripture? Think about it. Have questions? Email us greenplain@greenplaincchurchofchrist.org.
