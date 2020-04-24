What is causing you the most anxiety, unrest, and worry? I feel I can ask that confidently because all of us worry from time to time. All have felt the trembling fear and annoying agitation of worry. And there are plenty of things to worry about in our world today, isn’t there? According to studies done by Daily Mail and Psychology Today, most of us worry about our relationships, work, finances, health, appearance, and the future. These studies also show that we lose countless hours of sleep because of worry and anxiety. 84% of us have lost sleep because of worry, according to one study. Another study revealed that 55% of us worry the most between 9 pm at night and 3 o’clock in the morning. Without question, worry is a real problem for all people. No one is immune from its choking grip and crippling power, not even Christians. If Christians were immune from it, God wouldn’t say over and over in the Bible, “Do not worry” (Matthew 6:25-34; Phil. 4:6-7). But how can we win over worry? How can we overcome it? For the next few weeks, I’ll be walking you through the word of God on this topic to find that out.
Winning over worry begins by understanding what worry actually is. Worry is when you are so concerned about something that you can think of nothing else. Worry is when an uneasy thought takes over your whole life, just as Solomon said: “Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad” (Prov. 12:25). Worry is not the same as concern - it’s when you are overly concerned. It is one thing to have genuine care and concern; it is quite another to be concerned excessively to the point of anguish and heartache. Additionally, you must understand that worry is a sin against the Lord. Since God commands us not to worry, we sin against Him when we do. Certainly, the Lord has compassion and grace if you struggle with worry, but you must understand that it is highly dishonoring to God. Worry is displeasing to Him because it is the opposite of fully trusting in His goodness and provision.
The great news is that you can overcome worry in your life. God wouldn’t command you to be free of worry if you never could be. So, if you are worrying, repent and seek God’s mercy and grace. Pray to the Lord about the anxieties in your life (Phil. 4:6-7) and cast all your cares upon Him (1 Pet. 5:7). You can win over worry. If you want to know more, join us online for live-streamed services at facebook.com/locustgrovemurray or on YouTube. We’re doing a study on worry, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Also, join us online at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.