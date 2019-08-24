The Bible assures that heaven is real. It is the eternal dwelling place of God (1 Kings 8:30, 38). It is where Jesus existed before He took upon Himself flesh and blood and where He returned after His resurrection from the dead and His appearance on the earth for forty days (John 3:13, Acts 1:10-11; 1Peter 3:22).
Jesus affirmed the reality of heaven as He informed His disciples that there would be a dwelling place for them in His Father’s house that He was going away to prepare (John 14:1-3). The inspired writers of the NewTestament also affirmed the reality of heaven as the Holy Spirit revealed to them the very words of God.
The Christian’s hope is for heaven. “For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel” (Col. 1:5). The saved have an “incorruptible inheritance” reserved for them in heaven (1 Peter 1:4). Paul wrote, “For our citizenship is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: “ (Phil. 3:20).
The Bible also reveals the nature of heaven. Heaven is a spiritual not a material place. The Bible tells us, “Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption.” (1 Cor.15:50). The “kingdom of God” in the context is an obvious reference to heaven.
Flesh and blood (this physical body) will of necessity be changed to a spiritual one at the second coming of Christ (see 1Cor. 15:51-55).
Who will not be in heaven? Those who have not received the forgiveness of sins will not be in heaven. The Bible tells us that “the wages of sin is death” (ROM. 6:23). Sin results in eternal separation from God in hell as Jesus said of those lost in sin; “These shall go away into everlasting punishment but the righteous into eternal life” (Matthew 25:46). No one need miss heaven. Through following God’s plan of salvation revealed in the gospel of Christ one can prepare himself to enter into the reality of heaven. Have you made that preparation dear friend? May we help you to do so? Call us at 270-978-7569 or email us at. Greenplain@greenplainchurchifchrist.org. Visit our web page at greenplainchurchofchrist.org. Come worship with us tomorrow at 10, 10:45 am or 6:00pm.our building is located near the intersection of Green Plain Rd and Murray Paris Rd about a mile from highway 641. We look forward to meeting you. May God bless you consistent with His divine will. Thanks for reading.
