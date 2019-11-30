A religious tenet of Secular Humanism is that to even consider the possibility of a Creator is anathema. Yet we are obviously surrounded by complex designs in nature, thus the need for a theory that might serve to rationalize design without a Designer. The best the adherents of this religion have come up with is mutation and natural selection. In other words, an impossible occurrence of spontaneous generation in the distant past spawned a single-cell organism and a nearly infinite number of impossible genetic accidents have resulted in the development of inconceivably complex structures with interdependent functioning systems. Good luck with that.
I want to use the extremely limited space allotted to focus on two insurmountable problems with this worldview: The assumption that mutations can create new useful code is unscientific and the theory fails to deal with irreducible design complexity.
Mutations are corruptions of existing DNA code. They nearly always result in undesirable defects and are often fatal. The notion that mutations could result in positive “design” features that are naturally selected by the survival of organisms with the “improvement” is pure faith with no real scientific foundation. The theory is collapsing under the sheer weight of the statistical impossibility, even assuming millions or billions of years of mutations. Evolutionists cannot point to a single legitimate example of new, useful genetic code created by mutation, yet we are expected to believe that the designs we see resulted from billions and billions of such positive mutations. Sorry, I can’t muster enough faith to join a religion like that.
When Darwin suggested that really simple forms of life could evolve into more complex forms, his theory sounded pretty plausible to some. What Darwin didn’t realize was that even the simplest single-cell organism could not live, function and reproduce without a range of nano-machines. These amazing molecular motors and miniature transfer devices have been engineered in such a way that each is totally non-functional except in their completed form. In other words, their complexity cannot be reduced. A mousetrap is a pretty simple machine; maybe 5-6 parts. But until those parts are designed produced and properly assembled, they accomplish absolutely nothing. Natural selection as a design mechanism may sound ok to a second-grader, but adults must think for themselves and this is a tenet of pure faith that I find utterly unconvincing.
As I have stated before, it is not my intent to ridicule someone else’s religion. It is my intent to debunk the ridiculous notion that Secular Humanists have science on their side and that faith in God is mere superstition. Three thousand years ago, David could look at his reflection and exclaim, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made!” The scientific evidence we have accumulated since then seems to support his observation beautifully.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
