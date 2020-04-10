There are many famous tombs in the world. Each one is famous because of what they contain. The towering pyramids of Egypt are famous because they contained the mummified bodies of ancient Egyptian kings. Westminster Abbey in London is renowned because it holds the bodies of English nobles and notables. The Green Dome in Saudi Arabia is distinguished because the tomb of Muhammad, the founder of Islam, rests below it. The famed Taj Mahal in India was constructed as a memorial to a wife of one of India’s great leaders. And here in America, the Arlington cemetery is revered because it is the honored resting place of many outstanding Americans.
The tomb of Jesus Christ is famous as well – not because of what’s inside, but because it is empty! He was buried in a borrowed tomb after His crucifixion and three days later He rose from the grave, leaving His tomb empty to this day. This Sunday is Easter, the day we celebrate and remember the glorious event of Christ’s resurrection. Easter is the day that changed everything.
Matthew tells us about Easter in his Gospel. He reported that some female followers of Christ went to His tomb very early in the morning. Upon arrival, they find the tomb empty with an angel of the Lord sitting upon the stone which was rolled away from the entrance. And the angel tells them, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead, and behold, he is going before you to Galilee; there you will see him. See, I have told you” (Matt. 28:5-7).
The angel acknowledged that Christ was crucified and buried. However, the angel also said that Jesus was gone: “He is not here.” What happened to Him? Well, He was gone because He had risen, the angel declares. Jesus is the risen Lord; He is alive. He rose from the grave, just like He said He would. The angel then invited the women to see this for themselves. “Come, see the place where he lay.” Finally, the angel instructed the women to go and tell the other disciples about this wonderful discovery. They were invited to see the resurrection for themselves and after they did, they were to tell others. Dear reader, do you believe in the resurrection? Do you believe that Christ has risen? If so, tell someone about it! The Lord wants us to “go quickly,” and tell others that He has risen, just as He said.
