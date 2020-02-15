In our last study, we focused on the sword of justice; the fact that justice demands a penalty be paid when a crime is committed. We noticed that Jesus, the Son of God, had to die for the sins of mankind to allow the Father to forgive us and still remain just Himself. The statue of “Lady Justice” features two other important symbols; the balance scales and the blindfold.
Scales are used to weigh something of value based on objective standards. If a person’s guilt or innocence must be ascertained, justice demands that the verdict be based on unbiased consideration of the evidence. A careful study of Old Testament accounts of God’s dealings with mankind reveals that He has always intended that we treat one another fairly.
God chose to make great nations of Abram partly because of his sense of justice (Genesis 18:19). Moses judged the Israelites when he led them out of Egypt and was wisely advised by his father-in-law to delegate some of the workload (Exodus 18:17-23). God arranged for cities of refuge to try and judge capital cases (Numbers 35). God provided judges for Israel in Canaan before they had kings. In times that honorable kings were ruling, men of integrity were dispersed throughout the kingdom to provide just rulings on behalf of the Israelite people (2 Chronicles 19:5-11).
God prohibited convicting a person of a capital offense on the word of a single accuser (Deuteronomy 17:6). Eyewitness accounts are notoriously unreliable and false witness by a group (conspiracy) is more difficult to coordinate (but not impossible). Naboth was convicted and executed based on the testimony of two “worthless men” (1 Kings 21). God is so incensed by false witnesses and false weights and scales that they are an abomination to Him (Proverbs 6:19; Leviticus 19:35-36).
Civil government is tasked by God with the responsibility of prosecuting, convicting and punishing those who do evil (Romans 13). Miscarriages of justice can occur in the courts of men but one Judge never makes mistakes. “The judgments of the LORD are true; they are righteous all together” (Psalm 19:9). He has all the relevant information, unlimited intellect and unimpeachable integrity. In our next study we will observe His perfect impartiality.
All the deeds of your life are being recorded in books and that will be the basis of your judgment (Revelation 20:12). Without God’s mercy, the sins recorded in your book will disqualify you from inclusion in the Book of Life. Christ’s sacrifice has made it possible for every sin to be blotted out of your book; you can contact His saving blood by being baptized into His death (Romans 6:3). You can stand justified through the sacrifice of Jesus.
