You can’t cure the common cold with duct tape. You can’t fix a flat tire with an ibuprofen. You can’t repair a leaky sink with art glue. No—these are not lessons I’ve learned the hard way (thankfully for me). These are all wrong solutions to common problems. The solutions won’t work because there is a difference of category—not just any solution will work. It is ludicrous to try and solve these issues with anything other than the right solution. A cold requires medicine. A flat tire can be repaired with a plug. A leaky sink can be fixed with new PVC and some foul-smelling cement glue.
There is another problem today that is pervasive and universal, but what’s surprising is many have tried to solve it with all the wrong solutions. The problem is worry and a deluge of answers and quick-fixes have been proposed to eliminate it. Many attempt to resolve worry by watching hours of television and movies. Some immerse themselves in video games to deal with worry. Smoking and drinking are a go-to for many people. According to one poll, a significant percentage of people deal with worry by exercising, listening to music, napping, or busying themselves with a hobby. And while some of these solutions can be helpful, they will never resolve the problem of worry because it is a spiritual problem which requires a spiritual solution.
The spiritual solution, according to the apostle Paul, is recognition of the nearness of God and raising your prayers to Him. In Philippians he wrote, “The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (4:5b-7). First, recognize that God is near to you if you are a believer. That’s why Paul says the Lord is at hand. While anxiety can make you feel alone and isolated, the truth is that the presence of God is always in and around you. Scripture speaks often of God’s nearness to His children (Psalm 34:18; 73:28; 145:18). The Lord is also at hand because He is near to returning to earth. Jesus is coming to set all things right and fully eliminate all anxiety and worry. One day, Christ will come to establish a perfect world where anxiety cannot exist (Phil. 3:20-21; Rev. 22:12-13). Second, you must raise prayer to God. Pray to God about everything in life that’s causing you to worry. Pray fervently and with gratefulness in your heart. The man who doesn’t pray is prey to his problems. Dear friend, pursue the right solution to overcome worry in your life. Recognize that God is near and bring your requests and burdens to Him in prayer.
