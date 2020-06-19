What is the worst and most widespread disease that afflicts the world in which we live? Is it cancer, AIDS, heart disease or the COVID-19 virus? As terrible as these physical diseases are, the worst disease with the greatest impact on humans is not physical at all but spiritual. Our world is afflicted with a common disease which the Bible calls sin. Sin is universal in its impact. The Bible tells us that “all have sinned” (Romans 3:23). If one persists in sin it will be terminal resulting in eternal separation from God in the punishment of hell (Matthew 25:46; 2 Thess. 1:7-9).
Yet, unlike some physical diseases, there is a cure for the spiritual disease of sin. There is a “Great Physician” who can heal the sin-sick, who has the power to cure the otherwise incurable. This “Great Physician” has made known His prescription making it available to all who will accept it. His prescription for sin is written down in the New Testament of Jesus Christ. It is the same prescription for every person afflicted by sin. The cure is the shed blood of Jesus Christ.
To be cured of the disease of sin Jesus, the Great Physician, prescribes hearing His Word (Luke 8:21; Romans 10:17), believing Jesus Christ is the Son of God (John 8:24), repenting of sin Luke 13:3, 5), confessing faith in Christ (Matthew 10:32) and being immersed in water into the death of Jesus for the remission of sins (Mark 16:16; Acts 2:38; Romans 6:3-5). Please, dear reader, read the passages referenced carefully for they contain the one and only prescription to cure the horrible disease of sin. No other prescription will be effective. No other cure exists. “What can wash away my sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus!”
“And if you call on the Father, who without partiality judges according to each one’s work, conduct yourselves throughout the time of your stay here in fear; knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot. He indeed was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you who through Him believe in God, who raised Him from the dead and gave Him glory, so that your faith and hope are in God” (1 Peter 1:17-21).
