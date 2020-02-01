A fire can be extinguished in a variety of safe and effective ways. Campfires can be put out with water or damp soil. Stovetop fires can be put out with a wet cloth or fire extinguisher. Obviously, if the fire is too threatening you should call the fire department and let them handle it. There is also a variety of wrong ways to extinguish fires that only increase the flames and damage. Throwing water onto a grease fire will spread heat and flames. Screaming at the fire will not make it disappear. And most counterproductive would be driving over the fire with your vehicle!
You may be thinking, ‘Who would ever try that?’ Look no further than a Missouri man who did this a few years ago. The Huffington Post reported in October 2015 that a man from Liberty, Missouri, was burning trash in a field and accidentally set fire to the brush nearby. To prevent the flames from growing out of control, he ran to his van and proceeded to drive over the flames. Immediately, the van’s tires caught fire and the car went up in flames. As it combusted, something like gunshots sounded from the van. It turns out that it was loaded with ammunition! Because of the intense heat, the ammunition discharged and created a dangerous firestorm. When firefighters arrived, they had to keep their distance until it was safe to extinguish it. And the man may have lost his van and ammo, but he gained a powerful insight: when you try to put out a fire with the wrong means, you end up supplying ammunition and creating more damage.
This is also what happens when you try to extinguish the fire of sin in your heart and life apart from the only proven means of overcoming it: the power of the Holy Spirit. If you know Christ, God the Spirit lives in you to empower your walk with Him. The Lord knows that the flesh is no help at all in fighting the flame of sin, so He gave you His Spirit to be victorious over it (John 6:63). You must yield to the Spirit and let Him influence every aspect of your being — in other words, you must be filled with the Spirit: “And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit” (Eph. 5:18).
Part of being filled with the Spirit is giving Him control by studying and knowing Scripture, spending time in prayer, and using other means of grace. Simply put, other means of fighting sin will supply ammunition to the fire. It will not suffice to just say no, try harder, ignore it, or wish it would go away. Let the Spirit strengthen you to fight sin — don’t try to drive over it with anything else.
