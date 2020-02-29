My father and I spent many brisk and early mornings searching for deer antler sheds in the dense woods of Wickliffe, Kentucky. I always snoozed during the ride there but I could count on the pungent smell emitting from the paper mill to wake me up. It was not necessary to open my eyes to know we had arrived—the unforgettable odor was plenty of confirmation! The air was always thick with this musk that smelled like a mixture of smoke, coffee grounds, and doe urine. But somehow after only a few hours of exploring the thicket, we would completely forget about the effluvious vapor that dominated the atmosphere. It was still around us and as strong as ever, but we learned to tolerate it. It did not smell better or disappear. We just got accustomed to it — so much that we couldn’t smell it anymore. When you put up with something long enough, sometimes you forget it’s even there.
Sometimes you can be unaware of sin in your life for the same reason. The longer you tolerate sin, the more you forget how bad it reeks. Your spiritual nostrils can easily become insensitive. Sin will always be evil, abominable, and damaging — tolerance of it cannot change that. But understand, tolerating sin can cause you to forget that it even exists.
God does not tolerate sin and neither should you. The Lord certainly forgives sin, but He also commands you to renounce and forsake it. Remember that Jesus forgave the woman caught in adultery but admonished her, “Go, and from now on sin no more” (John 8:11b). Therefore, instead of tolerating and condoning sin, it should be refused and rejected it everywhere it is found—in your personal life and in the church. If you’re a believer, you are to “abhor what is evil” (Rom. 12:9) in your life because it is utterly nonsensical to continue tolerating it (see Rom. 6:1-2). The church is also no place to tolerate sin. God calls the church to treat sin seriously and abstain from it, as well as refusing to condone false teaching. Jesus is greatly displeased with a church that is tolerant of wickedness and heresy (Revelation 2:18-29). Therefore, avoid evildoing, learn Scripture, fellowship with others in the local church, and yield to the Spirit of God so that your spiritual nostrils can recognize the stench of sin.
Sin stinks! The good news is, God by His grace and power can open your “nose” to quickly identify it so you can avoid it. The bad news is that if you tolerate sin and persistently hang around it, you’ll completely forget how bad it smells.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.