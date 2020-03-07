On the night He was betrayed, Jesus prayed to His Father that His followers might be unified (John 17). He knew this unity was critical: “’so that the world may believe that You sent Me’” (v. 21). It is sobering to think that we, through our petty strife and divisiveness, may be responsible for squelching the faith of someone who might have believed in Jesus otherwise and have been saved.
Notice other lessons we can learn from Jesus’ prayer.
Our unity with one another depends on being united with Him. Jesus prayed that we might be one “’even as You, Father, are in Me and I in You, that they also may be in Us’” (v. 21). But 1 John 1:6 tells us that “If we say that we have fellowship with Him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth” We can’t have unity among us based on mutual agreement to simply tolerate error. When we all commit to following Christ’s teachings, unity is the natural result.
Those united with Christ are in the world, but not of the world. Jesus said that He was about to leave this world, but that He was leaving His disciples here (v. 11). But because we are not of the world, the world hates us (v. 14). “Everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed” (John 3:20). No matter how humble and kind our approach, the conflict between darkness and Light is inevitable.
Jesus wants us to be where He is. In verse 24 of His prayer, Jesus said, “’Father, I desire that they also, whom You have given Me, be with Me where I am, so that they may see My glory which You have given Me, for You loved Me before the foundation of the world.” The love that the persons of the Godhead share for one another is beyond human comprehension, and they have chosen to share their profound love with us. The love of Christ motivated Him to prepare a place for us (John 14:3). Such divine love should melt every ounce of divisive pride from our hearts.
United in hope, love and commitment. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we all should be united in the wonderful hope of dwelling with Him eternally. We must be united in our love for one another that mirrors the love that the Father and the Son share. We must also be united in our commitment to the commandments of the Lord which are the only legitimate basis for fellowship among God’s people. When we do that, we will find ourselves sharing a fellowship that will demonstrate to the world the unity for which Jesus prayed so fervently.
