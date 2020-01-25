Some religions teach that Jesus Christ has not always existed but is a created being. The Jehovah’s Witness organization teaches that Jesus is an angel, namely Michael the Archangel. Thus, they deny that Jesus is God the Son, but rather in their New World Translation they translate John 1:1 as “the word was a god” thus denying that He possesses the eternal nature of God. Standard translations of the Bible properly translate this phrase as “the Word was God” not “a god.” The article “a” is not found in the Greek text and to add it changes the original meaning of the text.
The religion of Islam also denies the Deity of Jesus Christ viewing Him as a merely a great prophet of God but inferior to the prophet Mohammed. The Quran explains, “The case of Jesus with God is like the case of Adam. He created him from dust, and then He said to him, “Be!” and he came into being.” (Quran, 3:59). Thus, the Quran affirms the Muslim belief that Jesus was created by God but that He Himself was not Deity.
Other religions make similar claims, but what does the Bible teach about Jesus Christ”? Does He possess the divine nature and characteristics of God the Father and the Holy Spirit? Was He created or has He always existed? The Son of God was present at the creation which proves He existed before it occurred (Genesis 1:27 note the plural “Let us”). The book of John testifies that “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God, the same was in the beginning with God, ” and, “All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made” (John 1:1-3). Jesus claimed to be the Son of God which affirmed His equality with God (John 10:22-39), Inspiration affirmed that Jesus, “who being in the form of God did not consider it robbery to be equal with God” (Philippians 2:5-7). The word “form” refers to the very essence, nature and image rather than just righteous attributes.
Many other passages affirm the fact that Jesus Christ is eternal and possesses the divine nature as does the Father and the Holy Spirit. Yet, He left heaven, took upon Himself the form of man and shed His precious blood in order to provide the forgiveness to those lost in sin. This is why “that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:8-11). Accept our invitation to worship with us this Sunday at the Green Plain church of Christ. 270-978-7569.
