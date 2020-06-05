Last October, I went on an overnight backpacking trip in the dense woods of Lusk Creek Wilderness in southern Illinois. Creeks are aplenty at Lusk Creek (as the name implies) and I knew of one creek-loving friend that just had to go. So, my companion for the trip was our dog, Aries. He loves hiking with me, especially when there’s water he can dash through or swim in. We started on the trail early in the afternoon and enjoyed a challenging hike for many miles until it was time to stop.
Once we arrived at our destination, we set up camp and prepared for bed. However, although Aries and I were warm and comfortable, no sleeping ensued. Aries was committed to guarding and watching our tent every hour of the night. He remained diligent observing the nighttime wilderness as he stared out of the mesh windows of our tent, rotating between each one. Nothing could escape his sight – it didn’t matter if it was a leaf falling or a raccoon eating nearby (which we discovered in the morning). His eyes were peeled until the sun rose the following morning. And here’s the thing: I know he was exhausted from hiking all day. Despite his exhaustion, he thought it was time to stand watch for danger. It was not time to sleep.
Although this was the worst backwoods “sleep” I ever endured, his diligence in watching reminded me of how we as believers ought to stand watch lest we fall into spiritual danger. What Jesus commanded His disciples is what He commands of you: “Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41). It is never time to snooze as a Christian – too much is at stake and the danger is serious. You must be on watch for the devil and his attacks, even if they seem as non-threatening as a falling leaf (1 Peter 5:8).
You must diligently watch yourself so you won’t fall into sin (Gal. 6:1; 2 John 1:8). Pastors and leaders must diligently watch themselves or they’ll risk destroying the credibility of their teaching (1 Timothy 4:16). And you must remain watchful in the place of prayer (Col. 4:2). As a believer, you cannot afford to be anything other than watchful because of the spiritual threats that exist in the world and in your life. No matter how tempted you may be to “rest for the night,” you must watch carefully and closely. As Paul said, “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, ace like men, be strong” (1 Cor. 16:13). How diligent will you be in watching for spiritual danger?
