There are many religious books in existence that claim to be from God. However, there is only one which actually came from God. The Bible has stood the test of time, enduring in spite of countless attacks against it. Moreover, the Bible was given to men by God to about forty different writers, each inspired by the Holy Spirit. Though written over a period of some 1500 years, the Bible reads as one book by one author for its source is not the men who wrote it, but God who gave His word to these men to write. There are no contradictions, in its pages and no disunity in its message. The Bible is God’s revelation of His plan for man’s salvation from sin and is relevant for every person in every generation.
2 Timothy 3:16-17 reads, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” The Bible supplies all the spiritual needs of mankind. Its teaching reproves, corrects and instructs to supply all that we need to be spiritually complete. It provides the necessary knowledge to free one from the bondage of sin and grant one the hope of eternal life. Jesus said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). That freeing truth is identified by Jesus as the Word of God. Jesus prayed, “Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.” God desires every person to come to a knowledge of His truth as revealed in the Bible because God wants all to be saved from sin (1 Timothy 2:4). Man does not have the ability to save himself apart from divine revelation (Jeremiah 10:23). God’s Word must be both known and applied for salvation. One must both know and do what the Bible teaches. “But be doers of the Word and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves” (James 1:22).
The Bible not only provides the necessary information to be saved from sin but also instructs us how we can love life and experience good days while we live in this world (1 Peter 3:10). God wants us to be happy and He has given us the Bible to guide us to happiness in this world and the ultimate joy of eternal life in heaven.
We offer several ways to help you in your study of the Bible including free home Bible studies and Bible correspondence Courses. Contact us for more information 270-978-7569 or visit our webpage at greenplainchurchofchrist.org. Thanks for reading and may God bless you consistent with His will.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.