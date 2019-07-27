The Bible teaches that every accountable person commits sin (Romans 3:23). That means that every person reading this article has sinned. Each one has transgressed God’s spiritual law (1 John 3:4). For one to deny that he or she has sinned is to make oneself a liar. 1 John 1:8 reads, “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” Having established from the Bible that “all have sinned” let me ask each of us to consider the question of what has your participation in sin done for you.
Your sin separates you from God. When Adam and Eve sinned, they were separated from God’s presence and from the tree of life in the garden of Eden (Genesis 3:22-24). The prophet Isaiah told God’s erring people, “…your iniquities have separated you from your God; And your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear” (Isaiah 59:2). This is the nature of sin. It separates the sinner from God which constitutes spiritual death (Romans 6:23). This separation can only cease when one turns from his or her sins and is reconciled to God through the blood of Jesus. “For if when we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life” (Romans 5:10).
Your sin makes life miserable. The consequences for choosing to participate in sin are many and varied. Sin brings feelings of guilt, often produces depression and negatively impacts not only the sinner, but those who love him or her. Sin always involves negative consequences. Consider all the heartache, sorrow, and suffering that results when one commits the sin of adultery. Broken promises, families torn apart, children devastated, and precious souls are lost because someone chose the temporary pleasures of sin (See Galatians 5:19-21; Hebrews 13:4). All sin has such miserable consequences.
Your sin has placed you in eternal jeopardy. If one refuses to accept the forgiveness of sin in this life, he or she will be separated from God in eternity. In His preview of the judgment Jesus, speaking of the lost said, “These shall go away into everlasting punishment….” (Matthew 25:46). Yes, this is the ultimate consequence of choosing sin over salvation.
What has sin done for you? If you will be honest, you will admit that sin has produced nothing in your life but misery. Its pleasures do not last. Its consequences both in this life and in eternity are certain and severe. You don’t have to live separated from God. Accept the salvation Jesus provides (Mark 16:16; Acts 2:38).
