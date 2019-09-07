Each year the church that meets at 3980 Murray Paris Road near Hazel, Kentucky conducts two events that we call Gospel Meetings. The purpose of these gospel meetings is to give those who live in our area a special opportunity to hear the original gospel of Christ proclaimed by an able preacher of the gospel. In conducting these meetings, the Green Plain church of Christ is fulfilling the command of the Lord to “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15). We share in the desire of our God who “is not weillin ghat any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
Beginning tomorrow morning (August 8) our Fall Gospel Meeting will begin. Our elders have asked Victor Eskew who labors with the Oceanside church of Christ in Atlantic Beach, Florida to come and preach the gospel of Christ. Victor is a faithful and able proclaimer of God’s truth and the lessons he presents will be spiritually profitable to all who hear them. We want to offer this special invitation to each of our readers to come and be with us during this series of meetings. Sunday services are at 10:00 am for Bible classes, 10:45 am for morning worship and 7:30 pm for evening services. A covered dish dinner will follow the morning worship. Monday through Thursday services will be conducted at 7:00 pm. We want each of our readers to know that we love you and hope you will come and be with us during this special series of gospel meetings. We have no other motive but the salvation of your precious soul for extending to you this invitation.
When Jesus was on the earth, He offered His invitation in the words, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30). Reading this invitation reveals that Jesus wants every sinner to come to Him for salvation. He offers relief from the ever-pressing burden and weight of sin. His love and compassion for every precious soul is clearly seen in His promise of spiritual relief. Jesus does not force anyone to accept His invitation. It is up to each of us to accept it. It is up to us to “come” to Him to receive the forgiveness of sins. Dear reader, will you accept His gracious invitation?
