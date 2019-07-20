On the first Jewish Pentecost following the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, Peter and the other apostles proclaimed to those gathered from out of every nation under heaven the good news of salvation. As the message continued, Peter declared, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). Made aware that they were guilty of crucifying the Lord and Savior, those who heard the message presented asked, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37b).
Note the answer they received from God’s spokesman, “Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). In his answer, the inspired Peter did not say, “accept Jesus as your personal Savior” nor did he instruct his listeners to “pray the sinner’s prayer.”
He did not say that “your faith in Christ is sufficient for your salvation and there is nothing else you need to do.” Instead he instructed those who had come to believe in Jesus to repent and be baptized for the purpose of receiving the remission of their sins. The Bible record indicates that Peter “with many other words did he testify and exhort them saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation.” (Acts 2:40).
Note the response of these convicted sinners to the instructions given to them as recorded in verses 41 and 42, “Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them. And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers.” According to verse 47 the Lord added those saved to His church.
Question: If one does exactly the same thing that these individuals were told to do today, will he experience the same result? If one believes that Jesus Christ is the Son of God as did those in Acts 2, obeys the command to repent and be baptized as they did, will that person receive the remission of his sins and be added by the Lord to His church? If not, why not?
God’s plan of salvation as revealed in the New Testament has not, nor will it change. What sinners were told to do in the New Testament for salvation is what sinners must do today to receive the forgiveness of sins and the hope of eternal life. Visit us on the web at greenplainchurchofchst.org. Come visit with us.
