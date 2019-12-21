After His death and resurrection and before His ascension into heaven, Jesus instructed His chosen apostles to remain in the city of Jerusalem. He explained, “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” (Acts 1:8) The fulfillment of this promise of power is recorded in Acts 2:1-4. The apostles of Jesus received the baptismal measure of the Holy Spirit which permitted them to miraculously speak in the different languages of those gathered for the Pentecost celebration from out of every nation under heaven (Acts 2:5-8). The apostles presented proof that Jesus Christ is the Son of God ending with the words, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). Upon being convicted of their sins, those listening asked, “…Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37). What answer did those seeking the forgiveness of their sins receive?
Note some answers they DID NOT receive. They were not told “accept Jesus as your personal Savior.” They were not told to “pray the sinner’s prayer.” They were not told to “let Jesus come into your heart.” They were not told “Jesus has done it all and there is no further response you need to make.” They were not told that “you must go through a Christian initiation process.” They were not told “join the church of your choice.” While these and other similar answers are often given in answer to the question of what one must do to be saved, none of them are answers found in the Bible.
What was the answer given to these believers in Christ who asked, “what shall we do?” What response was required of them to be forgiven of their sins? “Then Peter said to them, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:38). What would warrant the conclusion that when one asks what to do for salvation today that he or she should receive a different answer than that given to those on Pentecost? Why would anyone think that God has different requirements for salvation in the 21st century than He did in the 1st century?
We submit to you that God’s Word does not change and neither do His requirements for salvation. Will you gladly accept God’s answer? “Then they who gladly received His Word were baptized….” (Acts 2:41).
