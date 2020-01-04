As the new year begins we are reminded of an inspired statement of Solomon who wrote, “That which has been is what will be, That which is done is what will be done, And there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9). In essence the same type of occurrences that happened in 2019 will happen in 2020. There will still be births and deaths. There will still be experiences of war and peace. There will still be those who are saved and those who are lost. There is nothing new under the sun.
What will the New Year bring for you? There are some things we do not know. The book of James tells us that we do not know what will happen tomorrow. We can make plans but sometimes the plans we make are interrupted by unforeseen circumstances (James 4:14ff). This emphasizes the uncertainty of this life. While generally one can know with certainty that the same type of events that occurred last year will occur this year, one cannot know with absolute certainty everything that will happen in one’s own life. Accidents, sickness and death are common occurrences, and each will happen to someone this year as was true of last year. Will you experience any of these this year?
Fortunately for all of us, God, who loves each of us, provides what is necessary to enduring whatever this New Year may bring. By accepting His offer of pardon through Jesus Christ one is granted the forgiveness of sins, the peace of God and the hope of eternal life (John 3:16; Romans 5:8-9; Hebrews 5:8-9; Philippians 4:6-8; Titus 1:2). God provides just the guidance needed in His written Word to cope with the either the best or the worst that this life has to offer (Psa. 119:105; Acts 20:32). Penitent believers who have confessed their faith in Christ and been buried with the Lord in water baptism, and living faithful in their lives as Christians can face this New Year with the greatest of confidence (Acts 2:38; Romans 10:9-10; Hebrews 3:14; 1 John 3:21). Prayer is a powerful tool provided to the Christian which, when properly used, replaces anxiousness with confidence (Philippians 4:6; 1 John 5:14-15).
What will this New Year bring for you? If you will choose to put your trust in God, obey what He commands for your salvation, and serve Him faithfully, then, whatever the New Year b rings you can face it with the greatest of confidence knowing that God will be with you every step of the way. May God bless you in the New Year with a constant desire to please Him.
