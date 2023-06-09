Sin is the transgression of God’s spiritual law as revealed in the Bible (1 John 3:4). Sin is the practice of what the Bible calls “unrighteousness” (1 John 5:17). Sin is the failure to do the good one knows to do (James 4:17). When one chooses to sin, he is spiritually separated from God (Isaiah 59:1-2). What one earns by participating in sin is spiritual death (Romans 6:23). There is a high price to pay for sin. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 13:15 “…the way of transgressors is hard.” Most people do not consider this aspect of sin. Choosing to sin always has negative consequences regardless of the sin committed. What will your sin cost you?
Sin will cost you your freedom. Jesus said, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin” (John 8:34). Slavery is a horrible evil but slavery to sin is much worse because it has consequences both in this life and in eternity. Sin robs one of freedom from guilt, regret, and peace of mind. Sin creates turmoil and constant upheaval in the lives of those it enslaves. Sin is a horrible weight constantly pressing down on those who choose to bear its burden. Only Jesus can free one from this enslavement. He said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). John 8:36 reads, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” Yes, sin will const you your spiritual freedom, but the salvation found in Christ will set you free from the bondage of sin!
Sin will cost you your eternal soul. Unforgiven sin will eternally separate one from God, from heaven, and from the saved. In His preview of the judgment day Jesus spoke of the lost saying, “These shall go away into everlasting punishment…” (Matthew 25:46). That place of eternal punishment is hell which Jesus said is prepared for the devil and his angels (Matthew 25:41). Jesus further describes hell as a place of “outer darkness where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth,” a phrase indicating the hopelessness and severity experienced in hell (Matthew 8:12). To be cast into hell is to be cast into “a fire that shall never be quenched” (Mark 9:43). Revelation 21:8 tells us, “But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.” Yes, sin will cost you your eternal soul, but Jesus provides forgiveness of sins and the hope of eternal life. Visit greenplainchurchofchrist.org for more information or email us at greenplaincoc@gmail.com.
