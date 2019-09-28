Down through the years there has been much speculation about the second coming of Jesus. Several have set specific dates as for his coming. Each of these date setters, no matter how sincere they may have been, have failed in their predictions. This should not be surprising since the Bible tells us that the second coming of Jesus will be like the coming of a thief in the night – unexpected and unpredictable by men. 1 Thessalonians 5:2 reads, “For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.” Jesus said, “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh” (Matthew 25:13). These verses both affirm the fact of Jesus coming and the uncertainty as to when he will come.
When Jesus comes what will occur? Will Jesus set up an earthly kingdom and reign on the earth for a thousand years? Will He “renovate” or cleanse the earth by fire so the saved can dwell upon it for eternity? No, the Bible teaches that when Jesus comes all the dead will be raised – the righteous to eternal life and the wicked to eternal separation (John 5:28-29). The righteous dead will be raised first and then the saved who are still alive will be caught up together with them to meet the Lord in the air (not on the earth) (1 Thess. 4:13-17). All will stand before the judgment seat of Christ and each will be judged according to what he or she has done (Matthew 25:31-46; Acts 17:30-31; 2 Corinthians 5:10).
The idea that Jesus will reign on the earth for a thousand years over an earthly kingdom or that this earth will be the eternal dwelling place of the saved cannot be true. The Bible teaches that at His second coming the following will take place: “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up. Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat?”
Are YOU prepared for the coming of Jesus? “Therefore, you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect” (Matthew 24:44).
