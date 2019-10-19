Of what church were Peter and John members? Were they members of one denominational church and the apostle Paul a member of a different denominational church? Was the church at Corinth the same in kind as the churches in Galatia? Was the church in Rome to whom Paul addressed the book of Romans the Catholic Church?
The truth is that Peter, John and Paul and all the apostles were members of one church. None of the modern Protestant denominations including the Roman Catholic Church existed in the first century when the New Testament was being written. Only ONE CHURCH existed then, and every saved person was a member of it. What church was that?
The church Jesus promised to build. “And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18). It is important to note that Jesus did not promise to build many different kinds of “churches.” Instead, His promise was to build “My church” (singular – one in kind).
The church to which the saved were added. One the first Pentecost following the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus from the dead, the apostles whom Jesus chose preached the terms of entrance into the church Jesus had promised to build (Matthew 16:19; Acts 2:37-38). Those who gladly received these instructions were baptized (Acts 2:41) and the Lord added the saved to His church (Acts 2:47). Thus, the promise of Jesus to build His church was fulfilled beginning at Jerusalem and spreading from there to “the uttermost parts of the earth” (Acts 1:8).
The church of prophecy. Both the time and the place of the establishment of the church of Christ was foretold by the prophets of God in the Old Testament. Daniel prophesied that the kingdom would be established in the days of the Roman Empire (Daniel 2:31-44). Both John, Jesus and the apostles preached before Acts 2 that the “kingdom” was “at hand.” (Matthew 3:2; 4:17; 10:7). Isiah prophesied that the kingdom would be established in Jerusalem (Isiah 1:1-2). Thus, the church of Christ is that kingdom for it was built at the right time and the right place.
The one body of which Jesus was Head. “And He put all things under His feet and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all” (Ephesians 1:22-23). There is “one body” and one head (Eph. 4:4).
The New Testament church exists today. Would you like to know more? Contact us at greenplain@greenplainchurchofchrist.org or call 270-978-7569.
