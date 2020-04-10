The Bible teaches that every person who lives on this earth is a recipient of God’s physical blessings. Jesus said, “for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45b). We should certainly be thankful that through His material creation and natural law, God has given us all that is necessary to our physical survival. Yet, God’s blessings are not limited to the physical. It is God’s great desire to bestow tremendous spiritual blessings upon all who are willing to receive them.
God’s physical blessings include the food that sustains our physical bodies. Suppose that one has an abundance of food available to him but refuses to eat it. A prolonged refusal to receive God’s blessing of food will result in starvation and death. Receiving the physical blessing of food requires one to be willing to choose to eat, and then to act upon that choice.
The reception of God’s spiritual blessings is likewise conditional. God makes His spiritual blessings available to all (Titus 2:11), but just as is true of one who refuses to eat food, one may refuse to receive the benefits of God’s spiritual blessings. The Bible teaches that all spiritual blessings are available only “in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3). Think of being “in Christ” as a spiritual location. In order to receive God’s spiritual blessings, one must be in the right spiritual location, that is, in Christ. Salvation is “in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 2:10). Before one can receive all spiritual blessings, one must willingly choose to get into Christ then act upon that choice. How does one get into Christ? According to the Bible a penitent believer who confesses faith in Jesus as the Son of God may change their spiritual location by being baptized. “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Galatians 3:27). Since one is baptized into Christ then it follows that before baptism one is outside of Christ and thus outside of the spiritual location where all spiritual blessings, including salvation are received.
Yes, God wants you, dear reader, to receive all the spiritual blessings He makes available. But in order to receive those spiritual blessings you must decide to receive them by accepting His conditions of pardon through the blood of Jesus. Then, you can enjoy all spiritual blessings in Christ. Acts 3:26 reads, “To you first, God, having raised up His Servant Jesus, sent Him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from your iniquities.” For more information email greenplain@greenplainchurchofchrist.org. We are praying for you!
