Luke 1:42-45 gives an account of the beautiful proclamation of Elizabeth when her cousin Mary came to visit. Verse 41 says she was “filled with the Holy Spirit.” She knew Mary was the soon-to-be mother of the Anointed One of God before Mary had the chance to tell her! All the proclamations surrounding the birth of Jesus are valuable for a clear understanding of Christ and His mission. But the encounter between Elizabeth and Mary also offers some important insights into the nature of unborn children.
In the abortion debate, there are three irrefutable scientific facts: 1) The fetus in a human is human; 2) the fetus is alive, and 3) the fetus has its own unique DNA (it is not equivalent to the woman’s appendix.) The only “reasonable” logic for the abortion supporter is to maintain that the living organism in the mother is not yet a person. Mary’s visit with Elizabeth puts a serious strain on that rationalization.
John leaped for joy. Admittedly, John was no ordinary person. He was a prophet before he was born. You read that right. The angel of God told his father, Zechariah that “he will be filled with the Holy Spirit while yet in his mother’s womb” (Luke 1:15). John was a prophet of God his entire life and it all began before he was born.
Elizabeth called Jesus “Lord.” She told Mary, “Blessed is the fruit of your womb! And how has it happened to me, that the mother of my Lord would come to me?” (Luke 1:42-43) Mary was barely pregnant and Elizabeth referred to Him as her Lord! She seemed to hold Him in higher regard than an insignificant clump of cells.
God has plans for folks. Anyone who claims to care about inspired Scripture would consider terminating John or Jesus an unconscionable act. After all, God declared their importance ahead of time. But what of Saul of Tarsus? He wrote in Galatians 1:15 that God “had set me apart even from my mother’s womb” to reveal His Son to him so that he could preach Christ among the Gentiles. Saul (a.k.a. Paul) became one of the most influential preachers and apostles of the early church. Who warned his mother not to kill him before he was born? What about the prophet Jeremiah (Jeremiah 1:5)? Who are we to decide that a child has no right to live?
The secular humanist cares nothing about God’s will. The rest of us should share in the divine view of the value of human life whether born or unborn. The flippant destruction of the most vulnerable among us is one of the greatest atrocities of modern times. For a devout Christian, abortion is simply not an option.
