At a low point in Elijah’s life, he told God he had been zealous for Him but that the Israelite people had forsaken Him, killed His prophets with the sword, “and I alone am left; and they seek my life, to take it away” (1 Kings 19:14).
Ever feel that way? All around us, it seems, there is a culture of immorality, principles of truth are scoffed at and ridiculed and government attacks on Christians are all the more prevalent. You’re trying to live right, but it is easy to succumb to the feeling that few really care about God anymore.
God was quick to point out to Elijah that there were still 7,000 in Israel who had not bowed the knee to Baal (v.18). Seven thousand people is a pretty small minority among millions, but the fact was that Elijah wasn’t nearly as alone as he had led himself to believe.
When you offer your feeble prayers in the quiet solitude of your room, you should visualize the awe-inspiring throne scene of Revelation chapter 4.
Jehovah God is on the throne and the Lamb and the Spirit are with Him. The four and twenty elders are blending their voices with the four living creatures in praise to the Father and to the Lamb that was slain. Encircled around them are “myriads of myriads and thousands of thousands” of angels ascribing power, riches, wisdom, might, honor, glory and blessing to the Lamb. Finally, surrounding them, every created thing in heaven and on earth, under the earth and on the sea and in them are saying, “To Him who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb, be blessing and honor and glory and dominion forever and ever.”
In the midst of this amazing display of praise and devotion, our pitiful prayers are directed before God’s throne through the golden bowls of incense held by the elders and the four creatures. When we praise God, we are participating in this grand chorus of honor and praise. We serve a God who can say, “Behold, the nations are like a drop from a bucket, and are regarded as a speck of dust on the scales” (Isaiah 40:15). Jehovah is not in the least intimidated by atheists and skeptics and recognizes them as the fools they are (Psalm 14:1).
If you feel out of place in this world, there is a good reason for that. This was never intended to be your permanent home, you’re just a visitor (1 Peter 2:11). But the next time you begin to feel like a member of a dying breed, meditate on Revelation 4 and remember that “those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” As long as you are on God’s side, you are never alone.
