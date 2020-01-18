Heaven is the desired eternal destiny for those who accept the existence of God, believe the bible is His revelation to mankind and who apply its teaching to their lives. Heaven is pictured in the Bible as the dwelling place of God. Solomon prayed, “…Hear in heaven, your dwelling place, and when you hear, forgive” (1 Kings 8:30). The psalmist wrote “…the Lord’s throne is in heaven….” (Psalms 11:4), and that “the Lord looks down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there are any who understand, who seek God” (Psalm 14:2).
Heaven is not a physical but a spiritual location. Because “flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God” our fleshly body will be changed to a spiritual body which will happen in “the twinkling of an eye” at the coming of Jesus. “For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality” (Read 1 Corinthians 15:50-58). Those who exist in heaven in eternity will exist as spiritual, not physical beings. Fleshly desires will be no more, and physical necessities will have ended. The book of Revelation teaches, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”(Revelation 21:4).
Heaven is a place of rest, of peace and inexpressible joy. This is true because that which brings unrest, disturbs peace and produces unhappiness will be found no where in heaven. There will be no sin or temptation in heaven. The Bible tells us, “Blessed are those who do His commandments, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may enter through the gates into the city. But outside are dogs and sorcerers and sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and whoever loves and practices a lie” (Revelation 22:14-15).
The Christian’s hope is to exist eternally in heaven in the presence of God. Paul wrote of “the hope which is laid up for you in heaven…. (Colossians 1:5), and, “our citizenship is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20). Not everyone will enter into heaven (Matthew 7:13-14). Only those prepared to go to heaven will. Preparation for heaven beings with obedience to the commands of the gospel – to believe Jesus is the Son of God (John 8:24), repent of sin (Acts 17:30), confess faith in Christ (Romans 10:9-10) and to be immersed in water, into the death of Jesus, for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38; Romans 6:3-4) and living as God’s faithful servant. You can go to heaven but only by forsaking sin and living for God in this life.
