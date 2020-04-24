During a discussion of the importance of loving our neighbors as ourselves, a man asked Jesus, “Who is my neighbor?” Perhaps his personal definition of “neighbor” was pretty narrow and he was looking for some endorsement of his limited circle of folks he was obligated to love. Jesus was ready with just the right story to turn this man’s notion of love on its ear (and maybe ours as well).
Unlikely Benefactor – Luke 10:30-37 gives the account of Jesus’ parable about a man who suffered the misfortune of being mugged and left for dead by the road. As the story goes, a priest passed by with no inclination to help, followed by a Levite who responded in the same way. A third man, on the other hand, felt compassion for the injured man. He took the time and expended the effort and expense of administering immediate medical attention, carrying the man to an inn and covering the financial cost of his continued care. There was only one catch in the minds of Jesus’ audience: The man who stopped to help was a Samaritan. A Samaritan!
According to Jesus (Matthew 5:43), the prevalent view of the day was that the injunction to love your neighbor automatically gave you license to hate your enemies. And if anyone qualified as an enemy of a Jew, it was a Samaritan. The Samaritans were mixed-blood idol worshipers transplanted to Samaria by the Assyrians. They were despised by any self-respecting Jew of the day, and for a Samaritan to be the hero of Jesus’ story had to be a shock. Jesus frankly taught that I am to love even those who despitefully use me and persecute me! When God says, “Love your neighbor”, there are no limits!
Loving my neighbor involves more than a feeling. Sure the Samaritan felt compassion, but he demonstrated his genuine concern by providing for the man’s needs, The painful reality is that there are folks around us who don’t know where their next meal may come from; folks facing loss of utilities or even eviction. Having compassion on them means acting to relieve their suffering. The New Testament teaches that the church is to focus on caring for needy saints, but the onus is on individual Christians to do what we can to help anyone we encounter who has legitimate needs. Are there players out there? Yup. And we shouldn’t waste our limited personal resources on those 1) whose “needs” are largely fabricated, or 2) who are able-bodied experts at creating barriers to their own personal gainful employment (2 Thessalonians 3:10). On the other hand, most of us have problems that were self-inflicted, and folks in need are no different. Let’s show our love for them in the divine sense of the word. The Good Samaritan is a timeless example.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.