You’re cruising down the highway with your windows down while the sun glistens in the clear blue skies. Your favorite song is playing on the radio and every passerby greets you with a friendly wave. It’s a perfect day to be on the road. Suddenly, your glee comes to a halt because of an annoying yellow light that appears on your dashboard: “CHECK ENGINE.” You think to yourself, “Great. What’s wrong now?” Everyone’s been there before. We’ve all had our check engine light show up to let us know that our vehicle needs repair or assistance. It may notify you of a simple issue like low windshield wiper fluid or it may warn you of a serious problem like an oil leak. It is sometimes irritating but it is necessary and helpful. It is your vehicle’s way of saying, “Hey! Something is wrong and you need to take care of it!”
There is another “check engine light” that blinks when something is wrong: the human conscience. Wired into your system is the conscience, which alarms you of when something is morally wrong (see Romans 2:15). The conscience is always deciding the rightness or wrongness of thoughts or conduct. It is constantly approving or disapproving your actions or the actions of others. It is not the ultimate standard of moral goodness, but it does alert you when you are in contradiction to the will of God. It is that inner voice that says, “Hey, something is wrong!”
Nothing is more satisfying than having a good and clear conscience, which the Bible esteems and commends (Acts 23:1; 24:16; 2 Corinthians 1:12; 1 Tim. 3:9; Hebrews 13:18). If you’re a believer, you’re called to live in a way that keeps your conscience clear. This means your conscience isn’t “blinking,” indicating that you’ve sinned against God. Peter said you are to have, “a good conscience, so that, when you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ may be put to shame” (1 Peter 3:16). Of course, no one’s conscience can be clear one-hundred percent of the time, but the good news is that God offers a full cleansing of the conscience through the blood of Christ (Hebrews 9:14; 10:22).
It is dangerous to ignore your conscience when it is alerting you to the pressure and presence of sin. Some people have destroyed themselves by brushing off the warning of their conscience. The Bible calls this a “shipwreck” of faith (1 Timothy 1:19). Even worse, the conscience can be defiled and seared to the point where you are desensitized to evildoing (1 Timothy 4:2; Titus 1:15). The resulting damage may be irreparable. If your check engine light is on, bring yourself to the Mechanic and let Him fix it—you may crash your life if you don’t.
