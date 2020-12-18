VAN CLEAVE – A Friday morning accident sent a Murray man to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for his injuries.

According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Todd Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a single vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle off the roadway with significant front end damage.

Preliminary investigation showed that Olen G. Williams, 89, of Murray, was westbound on Todd Road in a silver Ford Taurus. While attempting to drive through a sharp curve, Williams’ vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Williams was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Service transported Williams to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.

Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind motorists to wear their seat belts and stay alert to road conditions.

