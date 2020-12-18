VAN CLEAVE – A Friday morning accident sent a Murray man to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for his injuries.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Todd Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a single vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle off the roadway with significant front end damage.
Preliminary investigation showed that Olen G. Williams, 89, of Murray, was westbound on Todd Road in a silver Ford Taurus. While attempting to drive through a sharp curve, Williams’ vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Williams was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Service transported Williams to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind motorists to wear their seat belts and stay alert to road conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.