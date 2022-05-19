MURRAY – A large crowd gathered at Roy Stewart Stadium Wednesday night to run in honor of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash.
Cash was fatally shot in Marshall County on Monday, and Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the incident. Daysha Doss, wife of CCSO Deputy Troy Doss, said she has paid attention to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit group Running 4 Heroes for some time and she heard earlier this week that the group would be running in Cash’s honor Wednesday night in Florida.
“Running 4 Heroes started with a kid, an appreciation for our First Responders, and a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty,” the group says on its website. “Zechariah Cartledge was born with the gift of running. He was raised with an appreciation for First Responders and all they do for the community. As he grew older, Zechariah decided to help the families of our fallen First Responders in a meaningful way. Encouraged by the mission and vision of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Zechariah began his journey raising funds for those families by running.”
Running 4 Heroes officially became a non-profit 501(c)(3) in 2019, and Cartledge – who is a mere 13 years old and began competing in 5k events at 7 – runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the website says.
“For every first responder that has passed – and I can’t tell you how long he’s been doing this – he runs a mile around his high school track carrying a flag,” Daysha said. “Then he also will set up an account to raise money for that family. It could be an in-the-line-of duty death, it can be sickness or anything, and it’s not limited to law enforcement. I keep up with (Running 4 Heroes), and (Tuesday) night, someone messaged me and said, ‘Hey, is this legit?’ because he had put on his Facebook page that he was going to be doing a run (and it will be) mile number 1,236. That’s how many times this kid has done this. A mile for every person that has died, and he’s over 1,000 miles now.”
Knowing that Cartledge was planning to run for Cash, Daysha said she thought she should contact some friends and see if they wanted to walk or run a mile at the same time. With Cartledge planning to run at 8 p.m. Eastern time in Florida, she scheduled it for 7 p.m. Central. It was originally planned to be held at the Murray High School track, but it quickly grew large enough that it was moved to Murray State.
“With Troy and all of us being so close to Jody and with it being our department, I just felt like this was something that we needed to do,” Daysha said. “We’ve not all been together except at the emergency room or in Madisonville (during the autopsy) or in the office or the funeral home, and I just thought this might be a good, lighthearted atmosphere for people that wanted to get together. It was going to be just friends, and then it had kind of blown up and more people came than I originally thought.”
In response to the many calls CCSO has been getting from the public, 911 Telecommunicator/TAC Officer Nathan Baird opened an account at Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) in partnership with The Murray Bank to help Cash’s family. Baird said anyone wanting to donate to the family can make a contribution at any CFSB banking center or at any Murray Bank branch in Calloway County. He said someone else had also opened a Go Fund Me account for the family as well.
While Running 4 Heroes does raise money as part of its mission, Daysha said she wanted to hold the run simply as a communal experience.
“We’re not trying to raise money, necessarily; that’s not what this is about,” Daysha said. “If anybody feels led to make a donation to Jody’s family, (they can do that), but that’s not what this is about. … I just wanted him (Cartledge) to know that if we could be there with him in Florida, we would be there running with him. This kid is amazing for his heart for law enforcement, and I just wanted to do something at home.”
Cash, a Princeton native, worked for multiple law enforcement agencies over the course of his more than 20-year career, including the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police, Kentucky State Police and CCSO. With so many professional acquaintances, a large crowd of officers and other friends from all over western Kentucky are expected to attend his funeral, which is why it is being held at a venue as big as the CFSB Center. The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, and visitation with his family will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Hardin Baptist Church.
Daysha said she hoped Wednesday night’s run would be one small step toward what is sure to be a long and draining grieving process. Whatever the case may be, she said the CCSO deputies are going to need a lot of emotional support from the community going forward.
“I just wanted us to be able to get together,” she said of Wednesday’s event. “It’s not about me; it’s about Jody, it’s about his family, it’s about the rest of the guys. My husband is a deputy, and they’re struggling in ways that I’ve never seen before.
“And it’s just the beginning. I feel like (it’s going to be even harder) once the initial shock wears off and these guys are back at work and Jody’s door is still closed and his cruiser is still sitting in the parking lot. They’ve got some very, very hard days ahead of them past anything this week. They’ve just got life (and) to continue on doing their job without him.”
