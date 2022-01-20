LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, and 12 students from Calloway County were included.
A total of 8,038 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance. To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.
The names of the Calloway County students are listed below, along with their area of study. The full Dean’s List can be accessed by visiting: www.uky.edu/PR/News/DeansList/.
Jessica B. Wicker, Pre-Medical Laboratory Sciences; Logan K. Eastwood, Human Health Sciences; Kaynion Edward Frost, Architecture; Christine Chellam Antony, Psychology; Olivia R. Baron, Psychology; Ella Jewel Brown-Terry, English; Allyson Brooke Carson, Marketing; Adison Cole Furman, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Cooper Dixon Houck, Accounting; Jun Hyuk Lee, Electrical Engineering; Lexan Kate Roberts, Neuroscience; and Arleigh Grace Stiff, Elementary Education.
