M
y friend Dr. Bill Rowlett of Hopkinsville sent his recollections of his high school days at Murray High. Since this is the time of the year for graduations, I thought it might be interesting to read about how Murray High School life was from 1944-48.
“I started the freshman year at Murray High School along with some 50 classmates in September 1944, and we rapidly gained the reputation as a maverick bunch with no really bright students or talented athletes.
Mom and I made a deal - if I would continue to play the clarinet in the band, I could go out for football. We really looked up to the seniors like Eddie Shroat, Tip Miler, Tom Covington and Allen Russell.
Freshman Week was a tradition and we wore green and a sign around our necks proclaiming us as freshman with very mild hazing from the upper classmen. We took algebra, English, history, science, Latin and maybe industrial arts. Mr. Filbeck taught Latin and we had a polyglot class with freshmen through seniors in attendance. He was our principal as well, and he told us about attending Vanderbilt where he also studied Greek. I remember amo-amas-amat and a few other things including the Greek alphabet, but it was a great background for English grammar, not to mention a foreign language.
In study hall one day, I had an embarrassing event to take place as a result of a little mischief. Bobs Stewart, Chad’s sister, sat in the seat ahead of me. Seeing what appeared to be a silk scarf hanging through the crack of the seat, I gave it a yank and she screamed. What appeared to be a scarf was actually her dress and I had pulled it up to her waist! There were no serious repercussions but it left me pretty red-faced. Fortunately, no faculty member was present.
Meanwhile the war was going much better with our Army in Europe pushing across France and into Germany, while in the Pacific, General McArthur returned to the Philippines. Around Christmas, the Germans launched a desperate last gasp offensive in what came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge, but our men prevailed in the end and drove them back. On the bad side, several of our local boys were killed including Eddie Roberts, son of our barber, Hugh Gray Erwin whose parents lived up the street, Billy Joe Walston and many others. Finally, VE Day - Victory in Europe came on May 5 with much joy and rejoicing and I helped to deliver a special edition of the local paper all over town.
The summer of 1945 was time for my third and last trip to the Boy Scout Camp, but our groups of friends went on many overnight camping trips. Billy Joe Crass, Pat and Tom Sykes, Red Elkins, Tooter Hughes, Charles Tolley and others would go down to Kentucky Lake and camp out in pup tents, swim, fish and go boating. Of course, the family dogs had to go along and French Eye, the Sykes’ dog, always went with us. By this time, I had become Junior Assistant Scoutmaster and was a Life Scout with 18 merit badges, but because of recurrent sinus infections, I was never able to complete the Life Saving Badge necessary to become an Eagle Scout. I made many trips to Mayfield to be treated by Dr. Will Howe Fuller, usually riding the West Kentucky Stages bus to and from.
In August 1945, the first two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, followed by the Japanese surrender - the War was over at last. Many of the college students would be returning, along with many new ones who would take advantage of the GI Bill. Surplus Army barracks were purchased and erected over on Orchard Heights for veterans and their wives and it soon became known as “Pregnant Heights” with all the babies being born.
I dropped band for football but broke my fibula during a scrimmage and was on crutches for two months.
The sophomore year was better and I began to notice the fairer sex, along with friends BJ Crass, Hugh Eddie Wilson, John Downs, Tooter Hughes, Jimmy Clapp and Bill Parks. Some of the girls who caught my attention were Anna Ruth Billington, Betty June West and Margaret Thompson.
I worked in the darkroom in our basement developing, enlarging and printing pictures since Mom was a semi-professional and had the equipment.
In the spring, I went out for track after spring football practice and before long, school was out in May 1946. My first job that summer was with Mrs. Penn Roberts - Mary Virginia - who had a florist shop in a building in the back of her house at Eighth and Olive and also a downtown branch in the National Hotel Building. I made the princely sum of 25 cents-an-hour before social security was subtracted and was the all-purpose gofer. They were kind enough to let me have a week off for RA Camp at Kuttawa, but after returning I quit to take a job at Sykes Lumber Yard stacking lumber where working with the Sykes boys and BJ was more convivial.
In the fall of 1946, we were all excited about the upcoming football season and, of course, were more mature juniors. Mr. Russell was back from the Army and Haron West also assisted Mr. Holland, so we had a good staff. Mr. Holland drove an old 1937 Plymouth coupe with a distinctive rattle and would cruise at night to see if any of his players were breaking curfew. But you could hear the rattle and hide. One day, his good friend Popeye Ross fixed the rattle and he surprised a few of us out on Olive Boulevard. Red sweaters were popular at the time and he announced that he saw three red sweaters jumping over a fence the night before. For about a month, nobody wore a red sweater!
We had a favorite hangout just beyond the Triangle on Hazel Road run by Mr. Finley and he served fast food and advice to the love-lorn. If you were out cruising and wanted to go for a Coke after a movie or find friends on Saturday night, you either headed for Finley’s or to the water tower which served as a good safe place to park. Sonny Churchill and I never went there with our dates, of course, but that was the rumor. For the more adventuresome, it was always possible to drive to Mayfield for love or war, since they had a Teen Town in the basement of the Legion Theatre, and a visit there by a Murray boy was sure to draw attention.
The senior class ahead of us had some really good athletes with experience like Billy Thurman, Billy Ferguson, Hugh Giles, Lee Ross Melugin, Jackie Miller, Gene Hale, Pete Purdom, Joe Pace, Billy Rudolph and Ken Slaughter. We were off to a good start with wins over Princeton, Morganfield and Fulton, but really enjoyed laying it on Mayfield 33-0 and Bowling Green 33-0. Finally in the game which decided the WKC Championship, we beat Hopkinsville 28-6 and after the game, the community presented Mr. Holland with a new Hudson. Homecoming was the next week and we played Russellville, but were lucky to walk away with a 7-7 tie. I spent most of my time on the bench sitting next to the Homecoming Queen, Peewee Hendon. The last two games were losses, 12-7 to Paris and to Henry Clay of Lexington 38-0 in a bowl game held at Stoll Field in Lexington.
The highlight of the fall social season was undoubtedly a Celebration of 16 Candles No-Break Dance at the Woman’s Clubhouse in honor of Betty Yancey and my birthdays. Marilyn Mason, Dr. Rob’s daughter, tried to teach me how to dance but I was pretty awkward and insecure. My date was Joyce Russell, a pretty, dark-haired freshman girl and I think we had a good time. For the occasion, Mom took me to Corn-Austin Men’s store where we bought a brown suit with red pinstripes, my first adult suit. There were lots of guests present and I danced with an attractive blonde girl, Norma Jean Farris, and made a note to give her a call for a date later.
Oh yes, we also went to classes and had Mr. Wilburn Cavitt for physics, Ann Richmond for English, Mr. Holland for history, etc. Ann encouraged us to read outside books and memorize poetry so BJ and I engaged in competition where he far outstripped me in poetry memorization and I edged him in reading. Mrs. Wolfson, our family friend, taught Spanish 1 and we had a good time and learned a little Spanish. We even had a phantom class member, Wheeler Joiner, who “enrolled” at the beginning of the year but could never be precisely located. Since we had two sections in most classes, he was always reported to be in the other section of the class, or his grandmother died, or some other reason. After about two weeks, it became apparent that Mr. Joiner was not to be found, and someone opined that his family had moved to Reidland and he was in school there.
One member of our Spanish class was Tom Lamb, son of the Tappan Stove Plant Manager and what we might call a nerd today. His consuming interest was ham radio. While the rest of us were doodling on paper, he was drawing radio circuits. We had a test one day and some conniving members of the class wrote the Spanish verbs on an upper blackboard thinking that Mrs. Wolfson wouldn’t notice, which she didn’t. When the test started, Tom turned his chair around facing the rear of the room. When questioned about his strange behavior, he dramatically turned and pointed to the board saying, ‘I don’t wish to be tempted to cheat.’ Yes, the upper board was erased, the test went on but Tom had accumulated a huge reservoir of ill will. When class began after lunch the next day, early arrivals apprehended the culprit and held him out the second story window by the heels. An auction was held and it was decided if 75 cents could be raised, he would be dropped. The bidding reached 55 cent when the bell rang and he was retrieved back in, somewhat shaken, but safe.
In the spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of…well, girls. I passed my driver’s license test and Mom bought a 1931 Ford Tudor from Howard Brandon so I was mobile and a driver, if not a smooth-shifting one. I think all the neighbors on North Sixth Street knew when I was coming to see Jean from the racket. Nosy neighbor Jewell Jones often peeked around her curtains to see if she could catch a good night kiss. We double dated with BJ and Jean Futrell or sometimes John Downs and Joann St. John or Barbara Ward or others.
Kentucky Lake was new at that time, having been impounded after Kentucky Dam was completed, and many families had bought old farm houses near the water, later to be replaced with cabins and later, fine homes, so we went for picnics, parties and swimming.
One spring day we had an English test given by Ann Richmond and I had a 91, the lowest grade in the class. Even more amazing, LW, not the brightest star in the firmament, made a 93. It was strongly suspected, with good reason, that some un-named person had gotten a copy of the test and distributed it to most of the class. Now Betty Lou Beach worked in the office and had access to the mimeograph carbon and her complicity was strongly suspected but never proven. Commenting on the unusual grade curve, Ann scheduled a written exam to more thoroughly test our knowledge on the same subject. This time there was no printed copy and she had the entire class in her room after school. We had blackboards across the front and along one side of the room and she totally filled up both boards with test material before erasing and reloading. The last student walked out of the room at around 6:30 p.m. and this time I made about an 81, second highest in the class. LW made a 25 and that was a little more indicative of his intellectual level.
The junior class was responsible for hosting the Junior-Senior Banquet held in the gym with sophomores serving was waiters, and the Junior Play, along with other fundraisers, were held to help pay for the fete. We also had an annual musical, Showboat, sponsored by the music department under the direction of Mary Elizabeth Roberts, and it was enjoyed by all with songs, skits, band numbers, etc.
I went out for track and made the team broad jumping and high jumping, even tying for first in the high jump at the All-Kentucky meet in Henderson. Spring football lasted three weeks and was a time to work on fundamentals. We lost most of our starters to graduation so it was time for the coaches to get ready for the fall season.
The Hi-Y Club was a student organization, an offshoot of the YMCA, and one weekend we went on a hayride. Naturally, it was time to show off and smoke which most of us did. The next Monday when we thought football practice was over, Mr. Holland innocently asked, ‘How many of you fellows are in Hi-Y?’ Quite a few hands went up before he said, ‘I’ve heard how well you fellows can smoke, now let’s see how well you can run laps. I’ll tell you when to quit. The rest of you go in and take a shower.’
At school’s end, Senior Day in the chapel was traditional and the seniors went up on the stage for reading of the Last Will and Testament, Class Prophecy and announcement of the National Honor Society members. The junior class sat in blocks just behind the seniors and rushed into the vacant seats to establish squatter’s rights for the next year. The seniors sang ‘Farewell to Thee’ as the stage curtain closed. BJ’s sister, Anna Lee, graduated as valedictorian but BJ, Joe Cable and I skipped out on Commencement and went camping instead at the Pottertown embankment of the Lake to be joined the next day by most of our class for a big picnic, swimming and a good time. We were now officially the ‘Big Dogs’ - senior class members - the masters of the school in our own minds, at least.
Mid-August in Kentucky was very warm and especially with two-a-day football practices. Dub Russell put us poor linemen through the paces as we sweated in the hot sun and then Mr. Holland had us running laps after practice at night. It was a relief when classes began in September and we only practiced after school in the afternoons.
Class elections were held shortly after school started and Phil Crawford was elected president, and in a surprise, they voted me in as vice president, Hilda Todd was secretary and Betty Roberts was treasurer.
Our schedule included chemistry with Mr. Moser, sociology with Litt Noel, English under Mrs. Martha Carter and history with Mr. Holland, plus journalism. We didn’t actually have a teacher, but met in a schoolroom on the third floor and worked on the Murray High Tiger, our school newspaper. Hilda Todd, Sam Harris and I were the only three in there and I was the sports editor, but there were also many other contributors.
Since I was headed for Vanderbilt and required two years of foreign language for admission, Mom worked out a deal for Tom Lamb and I to take second-year Spanish under Ann Lowry and get credit. Tom was headed to MIT with a similar requirement.
By default, I ended up being editor of the yearbook, mostly because they knew Mom would be heavily involved in the process.
We ran into a problem in finding a class sponsor. Mr. W.B. Moser had traditionally been the senior sponsor for year-after-year, but flatly refused to take us on. We might have been called a little brash and disrespectful and several of the girls like Betty Lou Beach called him ‘Willie B’ which didn’t sit well. Not only that, but all of our faculty members refused and the dilemma wasn’t resolved until Mr. Carter, our superintendent, appointed his wife and she was new to the faculty and didn’t know any better. Even then she only accepted on the condition that Harry Hendren, our part-time drama teacher and war veteran, would assist her. Harry was finishing up at Murray State and was a great fellow. He ended up dating one of our classmates, Ruby Atkins, who was a war widow and had returned to school to finish her high school diploma, her younger sister Jean Wisehart also being in our class.
Jerry Williams, who played trumpet (since he was a second grader) in the band was drum major, and the cheerleaders were Jackie Ann Maddox, Jean Wisehart, Janice Weatherly, Olean Wilson and Jean Farris.
Our football season got off to a good start with three wins before losing to Mayfield, 27-0, but went on to post a 6-4-1 record, the Thanksgiving Day game being a win over Christian Brothers of Memphis by a 7-6 score. With the help of Crass and Downs, I blocked their extra point for the winning margin. Jean Farris was elected Homecoming Queen and we dated until Thanksgiving when Sonny Crass edged me out.
After Christmas, I was pretty busy working on the annual, and we selected a company in Paducah to publish it, and that required several trips to the big city.
Basketball season was soon over and in the spring we fielded a baseball team for the first time in years, but none of us had played more than sandlot ball so we ended up losing every game. The last game of the season was at Benton with John Downs pitching. We were ahead by one run going into the bottom half of the last inning and there were two outs with two men on base when one of their players hit a fly ball to right field. Charles Tolley was playing there and went in for a one-handed catch to end the game but missed it! I was running over from center field to back him up, but both runners scored and we lost. I rode home with John in the backseat of his green Pontiac Club Coupe and he hit 105 before we reached Hardin!
We also had track and I ran the 100-yard dash, a leg of the half-mile relay and did the high jump, broad jump and shot put. As usual, Tilghman won our region but we did go to the state meet in Northern Kentucky across from Cincinnati and had a good time.
Vanderbilt wrote that my application had been accepted, and I was named to the National Honor Society along with Joe Cable, Phil Crawford, Hilda Todd, Jerry Williams and Sonny Churchill.
As seniors, we didn’t have to attend classes the last week and had time to practice for commencement while the underclassmen took finals. Thomas Ed Adams, straight as an arrow, finally hazarded a mischievous act after four years of rectitude, by pulling the fire bell rope.
We took the state achievement tests and Phil Crawford was in the 95 percentile group, while surprisingly enough, I was in the 94th.
The Rev. Sam Bell of the Methodist Church preached our Baccalaureate sermon and Dr. Rainey T. Wells was the Commencement speaker. Mr. Luther Robertson, chairman of the Board of Education, had memorized his brief speech and forgot it halfway through, as usual. We marched across the stage to receive our diplomas and when instructed, moved the tassels on our caps to the opposite side. Marching out of the auditorium to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” the class of 1948, 43 members strong, erupted in a mighty shout. We were ecstatic to be leaving, and the faculty members were equally overjoyed to see us leave.
In retrospect, our class turned out pretty well despite the dire predictions of our old teachers, and achieved successful careers as a minister, a college professor, an industrial plant manager, a nuclear scientist, an architectural engineer, a civil engineer who specialized in race course surfaces, a major oil company executive, a senior executive with JC Penney, a multimillionaire entrepreneur, a pharmacist, three medical doctors, secretaries, an airline stewardess, several housewives and mothers, plus a lot of solid citizens. Well done Class of 1948! Illegitimi Non Carborundum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.