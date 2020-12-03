2020-2021 Leadership Tomorrow class introduced

MURRAY – Leadership Tomorrow kicked off the 2020-2021 year with 40 junior and senior students from Calloway County and Murray High Schools. An online virtual kick-off was hosted for the group which involved a recorded video from community leaders representing the following areas: Agriculture - Dr. Kristie Guffey, Murray State University assistant professor; Arts, Dr. Carrie Jerrell; Health, Jerry Penner, CEO, MCCH; Business, Tim Stark, The Murray Bank; Law and Government, Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk; and Catherine Lanier, vice president of The Murray Bank.
Established by former director Jean Bennett and Mark Kennedy, both graduates of Leadership Murray, Leadership Tomorrow has been a viable program for more than 20 years. Today, the program partners with Murray State University with Shawn Smee, MSU director of recruitment, directing the new partnership.
During the year-long program, Murray State offers a GUI 100 Self Development and Career Exploration three-hour elective option for students to gain college credit. Smee, the instructor, explained that most all universities will transfer this class as an elective course. Additionally, MSU assists in providing meals and transportation to the program.
Students will meet once a month throughout the year to gain a more in-depth look at the Murray-Calloway County community and meet area leaders to discuss prospective career opportunities and understand the collaborative partnership between community leaders.
During the year, students will attend sessions on agriculture, arts, community resources, health, business and law and government. This year the students have been subdivided, and after each group meets with their respective assigned group leaders, they will be responsible for providing a presentation. Online virtual meetings with numerous day chairs have already taken place.
Sherry Purdom, Murray Independent School District community education director, co-directs the program with Jamey McDaniel, Calloway County High School instructor.
“We commend each of our Leadership Tomorrow committee members, as well as each of our day chairs,” said Purdom. “This year has definitely presented a different program for our students, but, with the help of our great community leaders, we are staying the course.”
CCHS and MHS incoming juniors and seniors are able to apply to the Leadership Tomorrow program through an application process in the spring. Applications are scored blindly and students are accepted into the program after the applications are sent to community members for rubric scoring.
