EDDYVILLE - The American Legion First District High School Oratory Contest was held Jan. 17 at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville.
The district champion is Jackson Boone, a junior at Marshall County High School, and the son of Michael and Jill Boone of Calvert City. He will now compete at the Area “A” contest on Feb.14 against the winners from District 2 and 3. He can qualify to advance to the Department (state) contest in March, with a chance to go to the nationals in Indianapolis in April where the first place prize is $25,000; second is $22,500; and third is $20,000.
Amanda Peiffer, a junior from Murray High School, was second, and her brother, Bradley Peiffer, a senior at Murray High, placed fourth. They are the daughter and son of Teresa Peiffer of Murray.
Robert Schmitt, a senior at Livingston County High School, was third and is the son of Robert and Karen Schmitt of Smithland.
