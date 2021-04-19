GRAND RIVERS – The Kentucky Lake Sailing Club will host the 2021 Riddle Cup on Saturday, April 24, on Kentucky Lake. Sailboats of all sizes will race south from Grand Rivers to the iconic Eggner Ferry Bridge before turning back north towards the finish line during the day-long event.
The race will commence with an on-water roll call at 9 a.m. from mile-marker 24 near Lighthouse Landing Marina. Sailors can register for the event online at www.regattanetwork.com or during the pre-race celebration to be on Friday, April 23, from 5-7 p.m. with a captain’s meeting to follow.
Harry Reed, who took second in the Spinnaker Class during the 2016 Riddle Cup, will be competing again this year, sailing a different vessel acquired in 2020, and appropriately called “Quarantine.” For other, this will be their first taste of competition as they debut in this early season race.
Kentucky Lake Sailing Club was founded in 1953 to help promote and support sailing in the lake region. Membership is composed of cruisers, racers, yacht owners and those looking to expand their maritime skills. Despite the global COVID pandemic, the club has experienced significant growth in recent months with plans underway to host several other sailing and social events through the upcoming year under Commodore Christopher Poynter.
For more information, visit klsc.clubexpress.com.
