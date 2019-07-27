A continuation of a series from ‘Dr. McElrath’s Murray’
I would like to enlarge upon a group of smaller brick houses, all built by the same man over a period of perhaps 30 years. The builder was Thomas R. Jones, and all the houses were on Walnut Street. One stood where the bus station now stands. It was built on two levels with several sizable rooms above and two basement rooms designed for the kitchen and dining room. There was no hall between the two front rooms, but a door to both rooms from the south porch, which was partly recessed. There was a roomy back porch on still another level.
At one time the house was occupied by C.C. Bell, pastor of the Methodist church. This was in the early 1890s. Later, Professor A.E. Barnes lived there a short while, still later, Joe Lancaster, Nat Ryan Jr. and Tom Sammons, and doubtless others too.
The brick house on the corner below the Christian Church was, I believe, built about the same time as the one above. In the mid ‘90s, it was bought by A.J. Davis, a livery stable man from Dover, Tennessee. His family lived there several years. There have been many tenants and I recall several others – the Langstons and the Millers, both of whom operated a boarding house. Then there was a Mr. Johnson who came from Marshall County and later returned to his native county. Fred Burton also lived there, and the Doors, and another Burton family, and perhaps others too.
The house – soon to be razed – is a one-story cottage with the entrance in the center. The front porch is somewhat triangular with the entrance recessed. While the Davises lived there, it was the scene of many happy parties, as Mrs. Davis was always ready to open her home to the youngsters.
Before there was any building on this property, the Christian Church maintained a pool there for baptismal purposes, in or near the branch.
Two blocks east of this house, on property now owned by the stove plant, our enterprising builder, Thomas R. Jones, built three small brick houses. They were all alike, consisting of four rooms with porches constructed in the prevailing pattern – namely, a long segment and a shorter one joined at right angles.
The location seemed to be against them. It proved a poor investment and they were allowed to get in poor repair, but they were there when the stove plant acquired the property. Hiram Tucker can confirm this statement, for his temporary office was in one of these houses.
The Thomas P. Cook home was located on the present site of the hospital. In fact, the hospital, in a sense, engulfed it, and the major part of it is there. It was begun in 1897 and completed the following year. It marked a change in design which was nothing short of a trend.
There were two rooms on the west. These were the parlor (now called the living room) and to the back of it is the kitchen. Across the hall was the library; still east and south, the family room with a separate entrance from the porch. There was a room across the hall from the parlor, the outer wall of which was a segment of a large circle with a conforming porch. There was an entrance to the master’s room at the end of the porch. This general design prevailed for years. The dining room was at the south of the back hall, and doubtless there was a back porch. Upstairs there were four bed chambers.
At the time it was built, the owner was serving as circuit judge or the old Third Judicial District. The Cook family lived here until 1910 when the judge and family moved to Hopkinsville. The house was sold to Mr. Stumm, the organizer of the Citizens Bank. Dr. Will Mason acquired it from him.
The Ed Diuguid house on West Main Street was built in 1899. Thomas R. Jones superintended the masonry. The head brick and stonemason was an out-of-town mechanic. George Scruggs was the mortar-maker. Some of the other mechanics were from out-of-town. Monroe Falwell and Mr. Farless did the plastering.
This house was different in several respects form any house in Murray at that time. This was the first residence built with pressed brick and trimmed with stone. The others were from brick produced locally. It was the largest of the brick residences and the most pretentious. It followed somewhat the lines of the Cook house, but was larger and more ornate.
The main entrance is from the porch on the north. The front hall is spacious. The parlor is on the west and the room back of it is the children’s room. The stairway is in the front hall. Across from the children’s room is the family room with an entrance from the circular front porch. The kitchen and dining room are south from the back hall. There is a side entrance into a hall on the west, also a small porch. At the back, the house is three stories tall as there are two large basement rooms above ground. Upstairs there are five bedrooms and a spacious hall with a portico over the front entrance. The room on the east over the family room also has a portico with a window. There is a large bay window in the front of the parlor. The dining room at the back has a bay effect with windows from two sides. It was originally equipped with inside shutters and Venetian blinds.
It is a very spacious house. From time-to-time, as they were available, modern conveniences have been added. It is, as it always was, a very livable house. I think of it somewhat as a monument of a citizen who could not be accused of being “slothful in business,” yet took ample time for gracious living. There are many that have enjoyed the hospitality of the home.
Mr. Diuguid’s daughters, Ms. Taylor and Kirk, still occupy the house. Doubtless further generations will, too, for it was well built and has been well kept.
