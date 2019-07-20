After publishing the historic postcards last week from Johnny Gingles, I remembered a story I read in “Dr. McElrath’s Murray” about homes in Murray. It is a rather long story, so I will publish this in a series.
At the turn of the century, there were only a baker’s dozen brick residences in Murray. As three of them have been razed recently and others years ago, it seems timely to write concerning them before more of them are gone.
The oldest of the group was a small one-story house with perhaps four rooms, built by Dr. J.P. Holt. Dr. Holt died prior to 1872. No doubt this house was built when he was a young man, perhaps in the late 1840s. It stood where Parker’s Food Market now stands. As far back as I can remember, it was plastered with smooth light-gray plaster. No one seems to know how long the builder lived in it. From my earliest recollection, Uncle Josh Sledd lived there. His daughter, Mrs. Rella Hale Poole, continued to live there many years after his death. However, it was razed in her lifetime and a large frame house built on the same site.
Perhaps the next oldest house was a house just west of the hospital. As originally built, it comprised two rooms above and below. There was an inserted porch on the east with the stairs going up from the porch. It was built by Emmet Beecham, a member of the local bar.
Later there was a wood annex to the back. Still later, the wood addition was torn down and a much larger frame addition made and other improvements, and the whole house stuccoed. Perhaps few remember that the front is brick.
J.H. Phelps, who years later was pastor of the local Methodist church, lived or boarded there as a young man, while attending Murray Institute. The Cook family lived there before building the house next door. Later it belonged to Diltz Holton, who made the major changes. At one time, Professor A.E. Barnes occupied the house. The Jennings family later acquired it and lived there for years.
Everything seems to indicate that the next oldest was the Tremon Beale home on East Main, recently razed. Perhaps some are of the opinion that the Tom Turner brick on the corner of Fourth and Walnut was older. Frankly, I can’t say; perhaps others can.
The Tremon Beale place was built by Thomas R. Jones, and he lived there until after the death of his wife. The house was a credit to a small town no older than Murray – and indeed, it was unusual even at the time it was razed. As originally built, there were four or five large downstairs rooms and several upstairs. It was on two levels with basement rooms at the back. There was a large front porch which went around three sides of the room that was the main entrance. (This style of front became quite popular in later years. I remember counting nine houses, between Murray and the state line on the old Paris and Murray Road, with a door into the room on either side.) The living room, or the family room, as generally called in other days, was to the east, and the dining room to the west, with the kitchen and back porch on the south.
There were some changes after it was built. The roof was in four gables, and the windows in the gables were pointed in the upper sash to harmonize with the roof. The window below had a bow in the upper sash to conform to the arched masonry over them.
Thomas R. Jones, the builder, apparently did not live there very many years. The following families lived in the house at various times: Alex Hale, John McDaniel, Asher Graham, Alex Cochran, Sidney Roberts and Tremon Beale. The latter resided there 41 years, perhaps longer than the combined time of the other occupants.
Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Diuguid were married in this house. At the time, Mrs. Diuguid’s brother-in-law, Alex Hale, lived there.
Another interesting side note: when John McDaniel and his wife occupied the house, they ran a boarding house. As a young man, Tremon Beale boarded there and attended Murray Institute. I joined with those who regret its passing.
The Tom Turner place (on the corner of Fourth and Walnut) was built by W.G. Love, Hunter Love’s father. Dr. Boggs once lived at this site. The Love home was of French Provincial architecture with a mansard roof. It was a true type and quite pretty. There were five large rooms on the ground floor. The entrance room served as a living room and accommodated the stairs. Perhaps there were four rooms and a hall above. The porch at the front was recessed and flush with the front wall. The ceilings were unusually high and the windows fitted with inside shutters. At the time it was built, perhaps in the late 1880s, it was quite the most elegant house in town.
The fifth brick house in order of age was the Captain Miller place at the northeast corner of Fifth and Poplar. I think it was built in the early 1890s. Captain Miller was captain of Company H of the Third Infantry in the Confederate Army. Besides the original owner and builder, the house was occupied at different times by Brother Harding, a Methodist minister, R. Downs, Henry Holton, Edwin Bourland and Boyd Gilbert, manager of the Gilbert-Doran Funeral Home that was housed in the home and a sizable addition at the back.
The Captain Miller home was quite a place, too, for its day. The design was such that for want of a better name, we will say Americana. There were four sizable rooms on the first floor. There was a partially recessed porch on the west with an entrance. The entrance was into a spacious hall with a stairs starting on the north wall, going up some distance, then crossing and landing on the south. The family room was on the north, with the kitchen and back porch off of it. On the other side was the parlor and cross-hall opening on a south porch. The dining room was east of this hall. At the southwest corner of the parlor was a very ornate bay window composed of several window inserts. The house was a full two stories with high ceilings. On the second floor there were three sizable chambers and halls as below.
My grandmother took me to see the house when I was quite a small boy. The captain and both of his sons, Ben and Gaylon, died here. His widow continued to own the house until her death. Her daughter, Mrs. Hontas Miller Sturgis, was the one who sold it to the Gilbert-Doran Funeral Home.
The new municipal building now occupies the space. It is a credit to the town and we are all justly proud of it.
It is possible that the Judge Linn place on West Main Street antedates the Miller house. It, too, was quite a house. Instead of two rooms on the front with a hall between, there were three rooms with two entrances and two halls. The design was that of a Roman Cross. The two front porches were recessed and the center room flush with them, save for the bay window. There were upstairs porches also.
In the front segment there were three rooms below and three above. The north segment, which was directly in the center of the front segment, had four rooms – three below and one above.
Ten rooms in all, and there was not a single closet in the house. The judge is reputed to have said, “I don’t want a single boogy-hole in it.”
In addition, there were porches on both sides of the back segment. The one on the east was quite large and accommodated the cistern. The basement under the back of the house was only slightly in the ground and very well lighted.
Yes, quite a house, and needed too, as the judge and his good wife reared eight children and all of them were at home for some years. But when the judge’s stepmother and two maiden sisters came to live with him, he very wisely built them a small house on the northwest corner of Seventh and Olive. It has been said many times, “There was never a house big enough for two women.” If so, certainly not for four.
Judge Linn, at one time, served as judge of the old Third Judicial District.
