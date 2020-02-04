The Murray Independent School District (MISD) Foundation for Excellence was created in 1986 and began because of the vision of Melissa Easley.
Easley had served on the Murray Board of Education for 10 years. She made a decision to enroll in nursing school and because the demands of the board were more than she thought she could handle along with school, she left the board.
“After I went off the board, I still wanted a way to help the school system,” Melissa said. “I loved my time on the board. I started researching what other school systems were doing in Kentucky and I found that one had a foundation and one of their projects was providing mini-grants for teachers.”
Melissa began to organize a foundation and raise funds, and all the monies were given for mini-grants.
“This went very well for several years,” said Melissa. “I was no longer on the foundation board, and somehow it just faded away. The leadership did not stay active, and the foundation lost its 501C3 status.”
In 2005, Wayne Bell and Ron Cella worked to rebuild the foundation, regain the 501C3 status and more than $50,000 was generated from donations and used for tuition assistance.
“We used all the money raised to help with tuition assistance,” said Cella. “This was when the schools were forced to charge tuition to out-of-district enrollees. We did not want students who had previously been in the system to leave because of lack of funds.”
Tuition assistance is still being provided by the foundation for students who live outside the Murray Independent School District.
“The people who need it, really need it,” said Cella. “The families apply for assistance and there is a committee that looks at each request, and grants assistance based on need. The committee has no idea of the names of those applying, they only look at their financial information and make a determination. Most of the requests we are able to grant and we want to continue to be able to offer this help.”
The foundation is now in its fundraising period which they only do every three years.
“When we ask for donations, we are only asking for a three-year period,” Cella said. “We are not asking each year and feel like this is a better way to ask for contributions and not bother people every year. So far, we have been able to raise the funds needed to support the foundation by using this three-year fundraising process.”
Mini-grants are given once a year. The teachers apply for these grants and ask for financial assistance to provide programs that would not be possible unless they have the funds to support these programs.
“For instance,” said Sherry Purdom, public information officer for the MISD, “one of the mini-grants was given last year for a project called Art Creatures. The elementary students drew a picture of a creature and Emily Chipman’s art class at Murray High School took these drawings and turned them into actual stuffed “creatures” and presented them to the children. Purdom said Chipman told her that she now has grown men who know how to sew on a button.”
This is just one example of a program that was supported by the foundation which supplied the money for the high school art class to buy the materials needed for these creatures.
Melissa said that one of the first mini-grants given when the foundation was created to support Tiger Tales.
“Tiger Tales is a published book of stories written by the elementary students,” she said. “The middle and high school students take these stories and turn them into a book, which also features art work designed by the students. The foundation pays for the book to be published and presented to each of the elementary students. This has been an on-going project for many years which continues to be funded through the foundation.”
Not all requests for mini-grants are funded. The foundation can only support what they have within their budget and are working towards being able to fund all the requests.
“The maximum we give for each mini-grant is $500,” said Cella. “Another one that we have funded for many years is called ‘Attitude of Gratitude.’ It was developed by Hope Foster for her middle school English class. The students are taught how to write a thank you note to someone they are thankful for. We provide the money to buy the notecards and for postage.”
Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum and human resources, stated that she has been involved with several projects and one of those was the purchase of virtual reality goggles.
“The foundation gave a mini-grant for the purchase of a virtual reality goggles program,” she said. “For instance, this program was recently used when a class was studying Jamestown. The teachers can control what they see in the goggles and it is available to all classes within the MISD. In fact, a group of fifth-graders are going to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center this week and taking the goggles.”
York said grants have also provided supplies for LEGO Robotics and coding clubs for girls.
Cella said that for many years the foundation has paid most of the entry fee for the entire fifth grade to visit the Challenger Learning Center in Paducah.
“We get a lot of thank you notes from the students after they have visited this center,” Cella said. “They learn all about space and they love going.”
The foundation has also evolved into offering scholarships.
“We have scholarships funded and we invest the funds in a mutual account and use the earnings to provide the scholarships,” said Cella. “We are earning a good interest rate. We have very conservative advisors and this fund has done well for us.”
If you are a graduate of Murray High School or have a child who graduated or is attending, the foundation is asking that you consider making a donation.
All the foundation board members are volunteers - there are no paid positions.
“Probably less than one percent of the funds raised is used for expenses,” said Cella. “The majority of the funds in the foundation are used to benefit the teachers and the students.”
For more information on the MISD Foundation for Excellence and to make a donation, visit www.murrayfoundation.net.
