This week’s column will be on a much lighter note than the one published last week. I think Calloway County needs some “light” reading for the weekend.
Sarah Crick came by the Ledger & Times this week and brought a newspaper clipping she had saved from 1986. She, probably like a lot of other folks these past few months, found this as she was going through some papers and she thought it was something I might be interested in sharing. She and her husband Bill will be celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary the end of June, but they are not the only ones who will celebrate their 63rd anniversary on the exact same date, and this is the story. She thought it would also be fun to “surprise” the other couple.
M.C. Garrot wrote a column about the two couples on May 20, 1986, and I will share below the story he wrote. The column is titled “Sometimes, when it comes to marriage, the simplest knot is tied the tightest.”
“June, the traditional month for weddings, is upon us. Not only will a lot of folks be getting married during this month, but a lot of others who will be remembering the occasion.
Almost everyone enjoys telling how they got married, and some of the stories you hear about this milestone in the lives of our friends are simply great.
Gela Edwards got to telling about hers the other day out at Murray State, where she is a secretary to Dr. Ken Winters, the affable dean of the College of Industry and Technology. I wish I could repeat it as she tells it. It would roll you in the aisles.
Gela was barely 16 when she and Bill married 29 years ago on June 29. He had graduated from high school at Kirksey and had gone with five buddies to Florida to try to seek a job at Cape Canaveral, where they shoot off the rockets and space ships.
Just as they crossed the Georgia-Florida line, though, they ran into a Teamsters’ strike. They never got to the Cape to file their applications. Bill ended up working in a Coca-Cola plant.
After six weeks on the job, he had raced home for a weekend to see Gela. She had just finished her sophomore year at Murray State Training School and was going to summer school.
They had met at a skating rink where the bowling alley on West Main is today, and had been going together for about 18 months.
“I first saw her at Murray Supply, which at that time was located on the corner of Third and East Main streets next to the Overbeys’ law office.” Bill chuckled, “But she didn’t see me.”
Gela’s father was the late Rev. L.D. Wilson, a Baptist minister in this area for 39 years. He was the pastor at Grace Missionary Baptist Church on South Ninth Street when he died in 1972.
Her mother is still living. The former Reba Rose of Calloway County, she married Henry Lawrence after Rev. Wilson’s death. Mr. Lawrence has since also passed away.
She and Bro. Wilson had three children of which Gela is the youngest. The other two were H.W. “Stub” Wilson, who lost his life in the early 1960s in a Alabama plane crash and Aline (Mrs. Grayson) McClure, secretary to the dean of the College of Education at Murray State.
At this time, Bro. Wilson was pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Marshall County. On this particular Sunday, Gela was there with her parents. They had been to a church member’s home for dinner, and Bro. Wilson had some baptizing to do in the afternoon when Bill unexpectedly showed up.
“We’ve just got to get married,” he exclaimed as soon as he saw Gela. “I’ve got to go back to Florida tomorrow, and I’m not going unless we are married!”
“I was afraid that if I went back without marrying her I would lose her,” he said the other day, “and I know Bro. and Mrs. Wilson wouldn’t think of letting her go unless we were married.
Bill had already given this great thought. They’d go to Corinth in the northeast corner of Mississippi. It was just across the Tennessee line.
First, though, they had to tell Bro. and Mrs. Wilson their plans.
Having looked forward to a home wedding for their “baby” with her father officiating - as he had done in Aline and Stub’s marriages, the Wilsons didn’t exactly jump with joy at the news, but they gave their consent. Then the wheels began to turn.
“We were living on Hamilton Avenue here in Murray,” Gela recalled, “and I had to rush home and change clothes. Momma and Daddy were there soon after Bill and I got there, so that must have been one quick Marshall County baptizing!”
At first, Mrs. Wilson protested that Gela didn’t have anything suitable to wear for such an occasion. “But I insisted that I did,” Gela laughed. “I guess it was the first time in my life that I had admitted anything like that!”
Brother Wilson gave them some money and Mrs. Wilson loaned her daughter her rings, the wedding band which had been her mother’s. Years later, Gela and Bill’s daughter was to use the same ring - that of her great-grandmother - in her wedding.
Bill, 19 at the time, didn’t even have a car. He had sold his to raise money with which to go to Florida. He only had $30 to his name when he persuaded a friend, Billy Joe Crick, and Billy Joe’s girlfriend, Sarah Wilkerson, to take them to Corinth and to “stand up” with them.
By then, it was late afternoon, and it was early evening by the time they reached Corinth. There, though, they couldn’t find anyone to marry them. The law which had permitted “quickie marriages” had been changed.
It was about 9 p.m. when, disappointed and frustrated, they stopped at a service station. Pouring out their predicament to the attendant, he suggested that they go to Booneville, Mississippi, 11 miles to the south. He was sure they could get married there.
Billy Joe and Sarah became so caught up in the proceedings that they too, decided to get married.
It didn’t take them long to drive the few miles involved, and by 10 p.m. they had persuaded a sleepy county clerk to open his office and issue the marriage license.
Their next stop was the home of a Baptist minister, a Bro. Parker. Getting him out of bed, they soon were lined up before him in his living room. With each couple serving as witnesses for the other, he soon had them united in holy wedlock. It was 11:45 p.m.
Apparently, it was the excitement of the moment which caused Billy Joe to back the car into a ditch upon leaving the preacher’s home - which necessitated getting a farmer neighbor out of bed long enough to pull it out with his tractor.
It was 4 a.m. the next day by the time they returned to Murray.
“Momma met us at the foot of the stairs,” Gela said with that quick laugh of hers. “She wouldn’t let us go upstairs until we showed her the license, signed, sealed and delivered.”
Incidentally, Bill didn’t go back to Florida with his friends. When they came by to pick him up, he “just waved them on.” Shortly afterwards, he went to work at the old garment factory on South Seventh Street about where Murray Fabrics is today.
Gela transferred to Kirksey High School from which she graduated, and at which time Bill gave her an “engagement” ring. He had bought her a wedding band soon after he went to work. She sold her bicycle to get the money with which to buy one for him.
That soon will be 29 years ago and I don’t suppose there are two happier people. Today, they live 2 1/2 miles west on 94, and have two children.
Their daughter, Karen, is married to Brad Belcher, son of Joe and Carlene, while their son, Keith, lives in Atlanta. His son, William Derrik, is their only grandchild.
Gela has been at Murray State for 18 years, having done secretarial work in the home economics and business area for 16 years before taking her present position two years ago.
Bill went on to become a foreman at the Tappan plant.
Billy Joe and Sarah live east of Kirksey. He is a transport driver, and she works at Kenlake Foods. The couples are still friends.
Their story, and others like it, simply illustrate the fact that sometimes the simplest knot can be tied the tightest.”
Wishing both couples a Happy Anniversary and hope they enjoyed their story being shared. These days, being married for 63 years is quite an accomplishment, and one that should be celebrated.
