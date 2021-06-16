MURRAY - Freedom Fest, Murray’s annual Fourth of July celebration, is back this year with a weekend full of family-friendly activities on July 2-4.
Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizer of Freedom Fest, says that excitement is in the air for summer and Freedom Fest is making a full return. “Last summer was a struggle for so many in the community, and even though we managed to pull off the fireworks, it was disheartening to let go of our favorite Freedom Fest traditions. Bringing back the parade, the Veteran’s Memorial Service, the Scout breakfast - all of it - is such a breath of fresh air.”
Kicking off the weekend this year is the Murray Art Guild Summer Art Party on Friday, July 2, from 6-9 p.m. Held on the back patio of the Murray Art Guild building, families can enjoy ice cream, live music, outdoor demos and hands-on projects for kids, making this a fun and lively kick-off to MAG’s membership drive. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.
Continuing on Friday in downtown Murray, join us for a free movie on the courthouse lawn at 8:30 p.m. featuring “National Treasure.” Bring snacks, blankets and chairs for a summer evening in front of the big screen.
On Saturday, July 3, begin the morning by honoring our veterans at the Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony in Chestnut Park at 7 a.m. After the ceremony, grab breakfast at First Methodist Church from 7-9:30 a.m. for the Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 45. Tickets for breakfast are $10 at the door, and $5 for kids 12 & under. To-go options will also be available for pick-up.
Don’t miss out on the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon on the court square. Approximately 50 to 60 vendors will be set-up selling a variety of produce, baked goods, hand crafted items and much more.
While you’re downtown, be sure to snag a prime spot along Main Street and cheer on runners during the MTG Insurance Main Street Mile at 8:45 a.m. Following the race, stick around for the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade at 9:30 a.m. Community organizations and businesses adorn their floats, cars, and trailers in the most patriotic red, white and blue decorations.
Rounding out the weekend, join us Sunday, July 4, with the Murray Bank Family Night in the Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Chestnut Park. Family-fun activities will include a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, various vendors, hair painting and more. Before the fireworks, enjoy patriotic music from the Town & Gown Community Band Freedom Fest Concert in front of Lovett Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Finish the weekend with a bang. The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza is making its return at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The fireworks can be viewed anywhere along U.S. Hwy. 641 North near Kroger, Walmart or the Chamber of Commerce. Be sure to grab your spot early for the best view in the house.
Tim Stark, vice president of Marketing at The Murray Bank, says that the community bank is looking forward to the Fourth of July in Murray. “This year, we are thrilled to be the sponsor, once again, for the biggest fireworks display in our region. We take every opportunity we can to put money back into our beloved community.”
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.mkyfreedomfest.com or call the Murray CVB office at 270-759-2199.
