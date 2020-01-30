PELLA, Iowa – Abigail Reinhardt, a Central College student from Almo, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester.
This honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point-average or above on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
Central College is a four-year liberal arts college and is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM and sustainability education, athletics and service.
