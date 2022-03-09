As one of Kentucky’s leading high school basketball players, Ron Adams was attracting regional media attention and seemed to be on track to a career in the NBA. At age 18, his dreams vanished when a coal mining accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.
Determined to escape a life of poverty, Ron struggled through college and beyond, eventually becoming a successful lawyer despite physical and other personal challenges.
Ron grew up in Dawson Springs. Ron earned a business degree at Murray State University and a JD/MBA at the Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
Ron includes a few anecdotes about being president of Murray State’s now-dormant chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity, and attended a basketball camp at Murray State where he was voted the most valuable player.
“Coalmine to Courtroom” is painfully honest, often revealing uncomfortable details about Ron’s personal and professional life, always with humor and sensitivity.
“Coalmine to Courtroom” will be published by Headline Bools, Inc. For more information, contact Fred Anderson at FredAndersonMedia@gmail.com.
