MAYFIELD - Multi-platinum entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins will bring a free “Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield” to Mayfield Saturday, May 20, at Mayfield High School’s CFSB War Memorial Stadium. This concert was announced on NBC’s “Today Show” on April 12, and will be presented by KIOTI Tractor.
“We were looking for a place to do a video for this song on our new album called “Somewhere in America,” and the song talks about how somewhere in America there’s still people that have that indomitable spirit, that resilience, and we could think of no where better that exemplified that than Mayfield,” said Adkins.
“There are no words big enough to explain how thankful the people of Mayfield are to Trace Adkins for coming here on May 20 for the filming of the video for his song “Somewhere in America,” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “We are so excited to celebrate our resilience with a Trace Adkins concert. An EF4 tornado tore through Mayfield in December 2021, and we are just like the people in one of the first lines of this song, ‘The whole town comes with their work boots on, and they raise it right back up.’”
According to “The Lexington Herald-Leader,” more than $52 million has been donated through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, mostly in a wave of support that followed closely after the devastating storm. Along with support form KIOTI Tractor, Adkins hopes to reinvigorate the recovery effort and lift up those who’ve stood tall in the face of trouble for so long.
The “Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield” is part of Adkins’ ongoing nationwide Somewhere in America 2023 Tour, which finds him headlining in cities all across the U.S. through the end of the year.
For more information on how to support Mayfield, visit traceadkins.com/Mayfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.