LEXINGTON - On Saturday, May 13, Murray native Nicholas Alexander earned his degree in Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
The class of 2023 was the largest in the medical school’s history. This class graduated 190 medical students that included four campuses comprising of Bowling Green, Northern Kentucky, Morehead and Lexington. These new physicians will soon transition to their respective residency programs throughout Kentucky and the nation.
Dr. Alexander will begin his three-year internal medicine residency on July 1 at HCA Tri-Star/Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nicholas attended the Murray Independent School District, graduating from Murray High School in 2015. His bachelor or science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry was obtained in 2019 from Belmont University in Nashville.
Nicholas is married to Cassey Alexander and is the son of Stuart and Dana Alexander of Murray.
