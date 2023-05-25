LEXINGTON - Murray native Nicholas Alexander earned his degree in Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine on May 13.
Dr. Alexander will begin his three-year internal medicine residency on July 1 at HCA Tri-Star/Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He attended the Murray Independent School District, graduating from Murray High School in 2015. He earned his bachelor of science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry in 2019 from Belmont University in Nashville.
Nicholas is married to Cassey Alexander and is the son of Stuart and Dana Alexander of Murray.
