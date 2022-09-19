MURRAY - This year’s Mr. MSU Pageant is Friday, Sept. 23, and is set to be the biggest one yet for the university’s centennial year.
“Mr. MSU is Alpha Omicron Pi’s opportunity to raise money for a great cause, the Arthritis Foundation, and provide a fun event for the community to join us and celebrate Murray State’s talented students,” said Sofia Bayer, director of philanthropy for Alpha Omicron Pi.
The fundraiser is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, as part of Family Weekend at Murray State University, at the CFSB Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 each at Gate B. Parking is available in lots 4 and 5.
“We are hoping for a big turnout since it is in the CFSB Center this year,” Bayer said.
A panel of faculty will vote as male contestants share their talent, best formal wear and are interviewed by the judges.
“Raising money for the Arthritis Foundation is something that our organization holds close to our hearts and Mrs. MSU allows us to make a difference for people suffering from this disease,” said Chapter President Lani Mitchell.
For more information, contact Sofia Bayer at msu.aoiiphilanthropy@gmail.com.
